The AI era of computing is still in its design phase

BY Jesus Diaz5 minute read

Once upon a time we had odd-looking computers with green phosphor command prompts. Then designers reshaped them into easy-to-use Macs. Then, a few decades later, we got touchscreen phones—and designers turned those into an infinite gallery of morphing gadgets called “apps.” Technology’s advances have never been predictable, but in the last few years, they have become a little bit boring. Until, of course, artificial intelligence came along.

Last year, with the generative AI boom, our future got fuzzier than the answers of a Magic 8 Ball, and not even the participants in Fast Company Innovation Festival’s “Design in the Age of AI” panel could agree on an answer as to where we are going. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] “The possibilities are endless. I’m an eternal optimist,” Catherine Courage told panel moderator Mark Wilson. “Think of better medicine and disease detection. Better scientific outcomes. The world of search is getting more powerful, reducing the digital divide.” It’s a broad answer, but Courage is in a position to reassure us about her optimism. As VP of knowledge UX at Google, she has a view of what’s happening in the labs and what’s shipping to users. Right now, Bard—Google’s generative AI chatbot—is free-form and experimental, she says. “We want to test and learn with Bard. See what the users are asking.” But the experiment is getting better: “Now you can use it to search Gmail and Docs, asking the AI to find all itineraries of a trip to Europe from Gmail and put them together in a doc, for example,” she added.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Courage believes AI will democratize access to information even more than Search. It will help people even if they can’t read, she remarked, which may feel a little strange knowing that, right now, generative AI’s only UX game is the command line interface invented back in the 1960s. She described how now you can upload an image of a bathroom to Bard and it can understand exactly what’s in there. So precisely, in fact, that it can help anyone find all the things needed to recreate that bathroom in their home with no effort whatsoever, giving suggestions of actual products that will match what it sees. But, even in this use case, Bard is acting like a chatbot. It’s just so smart that it can write its own prompts based on the images you feed to it. The chatbot is here to stay Everyone on the panel seemed to agree that the chatbot was here to stay, and it will only get more sophisticated. Chatbots will evolve to listen closely to your voice, down to the nuances that denote your intention and emotional state. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] This interface is how the team at Snap incorporated AI directly into the conversations of its users, Nona Yadegar—design director at Snap—told the audience. “For us, looking at the core uses [of our platform], chat is predominant, so it’s a natural place for AI to be.” Five years ago, it was puking rainbows. Now Snap is using AI to help its users communicate better. And while the AI’s output may vary—think those uncanny beautification filters or how Snapchat can suggest stickers depending on what you’re writing—the main interface is still the chat prompt.

But this chat relationship is evolving into something different, says Jason Yuan, cofounder and chief design officer of New Computer. “With New Computer, we want to do a personal personal computer. A being that can partner with you in your life,” he says. Computing should not be about what things are but about what things are to you.” [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] Yuan, a former Apple designer who is still developing his AI-based computing platform, believes that, in the near future, humans will form relationships with their computers that go beyond mere utility. For that reason, he thinks human language will remain the richest form of communication, and it extends far beyond a text prompt. Tone of voice, posture, gestures—all these things will play a part of communicating with an AI bot because they are part of human expression. Yuan believes chatbots will eventually be multimodal. They will be aware of your context at all times, tell you things like what lighting makes you look bad when you are trying to take a selfie, or evaluate you like any human friend might. All of these inputs will be synthesized and interpreted in real time. “Next generation hardware will do it,” he said.

advertisement

Magical AI “gifts” Courage believes that the ability to naturally interact with artificial intelligence will be a boon for jump-starting the creative processes, but she insisted that it’s not a one-sided relationship. “We need to keep humans in the loop,” she said. Yuan repeated that same mantra, claiming that some “people say we are automatizing things,” but, for him, AI is about the magical things that can help you in your life. Yuan recounted a moment when people in his company wanted to play poker, and he had no clue about how to do it. He tried to look it up on Google Search and all the results were hard to understand. Then he asked his alpha state New Computer for help. The program began explaining the rules of poker with a K-pop metaphor because the AI knew he’s into K-pop. Yuan calls these magical moments “gifts.” And he believes the UX of AI should be all about these gifts. We should feel like the AI cares about us, the user, for real. Like Scarlett Johansson’s character in Spike Jonze’s film Her. Yadegar sees that magic in Snap’s camera now because it can truly reflect your imagination rather than your reality: “It’s about augmenting the way people can express themselves. AI offers a way to do that with the camera,” she said.