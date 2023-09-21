Children spend just 2% of their week playing. Lego wants to change that

BY Emily Price3 minute read

Your kids might be spending less time playing on an average day than you spend scrolling your smartphone. But Lego wants that to change. Today, the company is launching Play is Your New Superpower, a global campaign aimed at inspiring families to reprioritize playtime.

According to a study done by Data.AI on mobile phone habits, the average user spends 3.5 hours each day on their phone, or roughly 26 hours a week. In contrast, Lego says that on average, children are spending a mere 2% of their week, or 7 hours total, playing. One in three kids spend even less time playing, clocking in less than three hours total each week at play. Why is that important? “Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, dexterity, and physical, cognitive, and emotional strength,” says Kenneth R. Ginsburg, MD, MSEd, in a paper titled The Importance of Play in Promoting Healthy Child Development and Maintaining Strong Parent-Child Bonds published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. “Play is important to healthy brain development. It is through play that children at a very early age engage and interact in the world around them”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Play teaches kids how to work with others and resolve conflicts, and also helps kids develop problem-solving skills. A 1966 study even links play to keeping kids out of prison later in life, due to its ability to help kids learn how to have tolerance for people who are different from they are. “Children thrive when they play,” Dr Sara Baker, Professor of Developmental Psychology and Education at the University of Cambridge’s Play in Education, Development and Learning research center, tells Fast Company. “There are few other activities or experiences that a child can have that shape their learning, development, and wellbeing in such a holistic way . . . Through play, children develop ‘superpowers’—skills like communication, confidence, team work, and creativity that help them thrive at school as well as setting them up for life. Most importantly, play is fun. It brings families and communities together and makes them happier.” Lego recently surveyed parents and found that a whopping 70% of them were opting to enroll their children in achievement-based activities like sports or learning a foreign language over having them participate in free play, with the mindset that those activities might ultimately lead to the children having greater success in the future. And 57% of parents say they’ve increased the amount of time their children spend participating in achievement-based activities in recent years. But according to experts, that might not be the best approach.