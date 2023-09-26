The best tools for organizing your ideas, contacts, and calendars

Today’s post focuses on strengthening how you organize your ideas, images, contacts, and calendar. This is part two of a series on refining your productivity and creativity toolkit. I’m suggesting simple tools for non-techies plus alternatives with advanced features.

Ideas

Simple apps for keeping track of ideas make it easy to add and organize them from any device:

Workflowy makes it easy to create and update idea lists and sub-lists starting from a simple page with bullet points. Workflowy works well for notes or tasks, but I find it especially handy for tracking ideas. Lots of readers have written to say it’s one of their favorites. Josh Spector, who writes the excellent For the Interested newsletter, relies on it.

Napkin is a digital version of the proverbial paper napkin where you jot down a bolt of inspiration. Collect ideas, quotes, or other bits of information. The app shows related thoughts to help you connect disparate ideas.

Sophisticated idea development apps let you visualize your thoughts and connect them on a canvas:

Scrintal is a mind mapping tool that makes it fun to collect thoughts and link them together. It’s easy to use and you can create multiple boards for different kinds of ideas or plans. Here’s my deeper dive into why Scrintal is useful.

Milanote, Walling, and XTiles are useful visual apps for collecting ideas of interest and organizing them on a board. You can collaborate, annotate, and share ideas in a non-linear, visual way. Pinterest can also work for this.

My bottom line: I maintain multiple ideas lists—on paper and digitally—so I can easily add to them wherever I happen to be working. I keep a list in my Reminders app, in Workflowy, and in my paper notebook. Periodically I review them all and collect them into a central idea pool in my notes apps of choice. (Craft.do and Mem.ai as of now).