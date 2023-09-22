It’s time we had a frank discussion about the state of the metaverse

BY Josh Rush7 minute read

If you ever sit down with a metaverse enthusiast, you won’t have to wait long before they paint a rosy picture of how virtual worlds will change our lives.

The most bullish metaverse advocates insist that, in just a few short years, we’ll be shopping, socializing, learning, and working with an Oculus Rift strapped to our faces. Our virtual personas will matter just as much as our flesh-and-blood ones. We just have to wait a little bit longer. This optimism isn’t just shared by the starry-eyed metaverse founders—those with millions of hashtags in their X (née Twitter) bios and an almost quixotic belief that metaverse technologies are the future of the Internet. In mid-2022, Pew Research surveyed over 600 “technology innovators, developers, business and policy leaders, researchers and activists” and asked whether they thought the metaverse would be part of our daily lives by 2040. More than half—54%—said yes. A more recent study commissioned by KPMG—this time of consumers—showed similar, though slightly smaller, levels of belief that the metaverse would eventually enter their daily lives.

The problem with optimism is that it has a comparatively short shelf life. People can’t sustain hope and excitement forever. If you fail to deliver—or, at the very least, show some progress—you’ll soon find yourself swallowed by a rising tide of cynicism and disillusionment. And so, it’s time we had a frank discussion about the current state of the metaverse, the current capabilities, and why it’ll take so long to reach the full potential promised by evangelists and enthusiasts. The state of the metaverse today In many respects, the metaverse (as it stands in late 2023) looks a lot like any early-stage technology product, where dozens of competitors vie for dominance, although it is yet in its fully conceptualized form.

For comparison, just look at the home computer market of the 1980s, when Apple, Commodore, IBM, and countless others waged a constant war for supremacy. Each vendor had their own idea of what a home computer should be. The battle wasn’t purely for market share, but also for the hearts and minds of consumers. At the heart of any metaverse experience is the platform, and right now there are several, each with their own fundamental differences. Roblox and Fortnite are games, primarily. Decentraland and Sandbox have designed their virtual economies around cryptocurrencies, as well as the notion of “ownership” using the blockchain. Meta’s Horizon Worlds takes a somewhat syncretic approach, incorporating gaming and social elements, with explicitly-stated ambitions to spread into other use cases. Alongside these monoliths, there are also smaller discrete “experiences” that aren’t tied to any one major platform and are typically operated by a brand. While they include many of the core components of what distinguishes the metaverse from, say, a video game (an inherently multiplayer experience, a virtual representation of the user, and typically functional objectives), they lack the scale and versatility of a larger platform. These experiences are utilitarian, existing to solve a specific problem or focus on specific IP.

A good example of the latter is Celebrity Cruises 2022 metaverse experience, the Celebrity Wonderverse, where potential customers can create an avatar, board and explore one of its ships and destinations, virtually. Finally, there are the B2B metaverse products, which are often overlooked for the flashier, more consumer-centric platforms and use cases. The most widely known of these products is Mesh for Microsoft Teams. Despite being an early-stage technology that’s yet to achieve anything resembling maturity, these B2B products have already demonstrated value. According to a recent survey from Ernst & Young and Nokia, 80% of businesses that have already implemented metaverse technologies say it’ll have a “significant or transformational impact on the way they do business.” Only 2% described the technology as a “fad.”

Existing metaverse use cases In many respects, the way we currently use the metaverse matches—or, at the very least, closely resembles—the promises made by the most ardent of metaverse enthusiasts. People socialize and work in virtual worlds. There’s an economy for both digital and real-world goods and services. It’s just a matter of scale and proportion. So far, we’ve seen large-scale concerts take place in Fortnite, with the headline acts including Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello. Brands have started to build a metaverse real estate portfolio, with the list of early adopters including Burberry, Lucid Motors, and Hyundai. There’s a small, though growing, economy for digital goods and services, including virtual land. Moreover, even in the business world, enterprise metaverse users are reaping some of the rewards and benefits promised by metaverse proponents. As discussed by the aforementioned Ernst & Young and Nokia survey, 51% of existing corporate metaverse adopters have reported achieving sustainability benefits. A further 39% and 29% saw improvements in their capital expenditure (CAPEX) and their operational expenditure (OPEX) respectively. And that’s because they’re using virtual worlds as an alternative to other, more costly (both in terms of the environment and money) things—like long-distance flights for meetings.

The problem isn’t so much around the capabilities of existing metaverse platforms, but rather scale. Delivering these benefits to a large number of consumers and business users takes time, money, and investment. It also requires speed-to-market, channel management and human capital. While I’d be the first to admit that the underlying technology is yet to fully mature, that problem is secondary to the overall lack of ecosystem maturity in the metaverse space. The biggest barriers to adoption (and how to solve them) It’s a little-discussed fact that, at the moment, most metaverse platforms don’t want to see the levels of adoption promised by sector evangelists. And that’s because they’re simply not ready.

Unlike the traditional Web, the metaverse is inherently computationally expensive to operate. Rendering virtual worlds and delivering a consistent, frictionless user experience requires a significant amount of computational power. While some platforms try to offload those demands to users, that isn’t an option for those looking to achieve massive levels of adoption, as it inherently limits the potential user base to those with beefy, expensive, and well-resourced computers. For the longest time, this has presented the most formidable challenge to metaverse platforms seeking to expand. Fortunately, it’s a challenge that isn’t insurmountable—and, even without any external intervention or new innovation—has started to ease. After several consecutive years of price spikes, GPU prices have started to decline, in part due to improvements in the semiconductor supply chain and the continued slump in cryptocurrency prices. Even if the platform doesn’t intend to operate its own infrastructure, it’ll nonetheless see cost improvements from cloud providers as the cost savings are passed on.

Additionally, metaverse platforms can take matters into their own hands and invest in a multi-cloud infrastructure strategy, boosting their capacity and enabling them to serve more users as a result. This approach, combined with new advances in streaming technology, will go a long way to expanding the reach of the metaverse and delivering a smooth, consistent, and jitter-free experience. Likewise, content—as I’ve discussed previously—represents another major barrier to adoption. Perhaps the biggest. Consumers won’t embrace the metaverse without content, and content creators (including brands) won’t invest capital into the metaverse without an audience. It’s a chicken-and-egg dilemma. With metaverse experiences easily costing millions to develop and maintain over their expected lifespan, it’s understandable that brands remain skeptical. Fortunately, this problem will resolve itself over time, in part due to a maturing landscape of developer tools and the adoption of generative AI, which promises to reduce or eliminate many of the costs associated with developing and refreshing content.

Another cause for hope is the ongoing decline in virtual reality headset prices. While not every metaverse experience requires a VR headset, many do—and so, in the minds of consumers, the concept of the metaverse is inextricably linked with VR. Prices for certain models—particularly Meta’s Quest and Quest Pro lineups—have already seen steep cuts to entice would-be users, and analysts expect average prices to decline between 2023 and 2028. As such, this, combined with the adoption of streaming and greater infrastructure investments from platforms, will help reduce the upfront cost for consumers and inevitably play a role in making the metaverse a mainstream, widely-accepted technology. Balancing optimism with patience Despite the gloomy proclamations that the “metaverse hype bubble has popped,” I still believe that the metaverse has a bright future ahead of it.

I’m steadfastly convicted and convinced that the metaverse has value for brands, consumers, and enterprises alike. I truly believe it will in fact reach widespread adoption sooner, rather than later. But I’m also sensible enough to know that before it reaches its apex, the metaverse must first mature. For the past few years, the metaverse sector has embraced the Silicon Valley adage of “building the airplane as you fly it.” This approach has inevitably limited its adoption to a core demographic of early adopters and idealistic true believers. Those who—unlike the rest of society—accept a certain level of “bumpiness” as the cost of being first. These early adopters were essential in proving the value proposition of the metaverse. They demonstrated that virtual worlds can be fun and useful. With that knowledge, the metaverse ecosystem should feel emboldened as it starts refining and expanding. We have the minimum viable product (MVP). Now it’s time to build the real thing.