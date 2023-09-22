AST SpaceMobile just showed 5G connectivity with a smartphone from space

Direct-to-cell technology has taken another step forward. AST SpaceMobile announced this week that it successfully demonstrated 5G connectivity with an unmodified smartphone from space for the first time.

Call incoming

Direct-to-cell capabilities have gained traction in recent years, with several companies—including AST SpaceMobile, Lynk Global, and SpaceX—working on incorporating the technology into their constellations.

Essentially, capable satellites mimic cell towers, enabling cell service across the globe, including in dead zones where terrestrial towers don’t reach.

It’s also useful as an emergency backup when disaster strikes. Iridium, for example, has partnered with Qualcomm to develop compatible smartphones to tap into satellite networks specifically in case of an emergency.

The technology is new, but these providers are betting on rapid customer adoption and growth. On a panel at World Satellite Business Week, Lynk CEO Charles Miller estimated that the market will reach $1 billion within the next five years. (Lynk demonstrated direct-to-cell capabilities with unmodified smartphones up to 4G in February 2022.)

The demo

ASTS reported that it used its BlueWalker 3 low Earth orbit test satellite and AT&T’s spectrum to connect with an unmodified smartphone in Hawaii on September 8, and to facilitate a call with a Vodafone engineer in Madrid.