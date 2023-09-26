A champion gymnast and entrepreneur shares 7 ways flexibility can help you vault your career to the next stage

BY Lisa Carmen Wang4 minute read

To me, gymnastics isn’t just a sport; it’s a blueprint for success that has profoundly shaped my journey as an entrepreneur and investor. As a four-time U.S. National Champion gymnast who trained competitively in the sport for a decade of my life, I learned what it takes to be a winner both on and off the mat.

Since finishing my gymnastics career, I have launched multiple startups, helped women raise tens of millions of dollars, become a published author, and most recently launched a venture fund to invest in female-led companies. Each time I embark on a new professional challenge, I never have a guarantee of success, but it’s the ability to stay flexible, resilient, and true to myself that has empowered me to trust in my journey. Here are seven skills I learned as a gymnast that I apply directly to any business endeavor: Embrace change In the gym, change is a constant. New techniques, equipment, and routines are introduced regularly. I learned to not just accept change but to seek it out eagerly. When I transitioned from corporate to entrepreneurship, this mindset allowed me to navigate shifts in market trends and pivot my business strategies when necessary. Apply this mindset to your business journey. Don’t wait for change; actively look for ways to innovate and stay ahead. Whether adopting new technologies or exploring fresh market approaches, embrace change proactively.

Cultivate resilience and bounce Back Gymnastics is a sport that demands resilience. I vividly remember the hours of practice, the falls, and the frustrations of not nailing a routine. But I also remember the joy when I finally succeeded, knowing that all the falls were worth it. This resilience has been my anchor in business. When faced with setbacks or market downturns, I am determined to push forward. In your entrepreneurial pursuits, develop this resilience by viewing setbacks as stepping stones, not roadblocks. When faced with challenges, bounce back with determination. Take action by learning from your experiences and using them to fuel your progress. Find balance Balance is not just about perfecting routines; it’s about finding equilibrium through precision and strategy. Early on, I learned the importance of balancing risk and caution. When starting my first business, I took calculated risks and ensured I had a safety net.

Find your balance. Take big swings, but know the type of risk you are willing to tolerate. What backup plan or safety net do you need in place to confidently go after your ambitions? This balance will allow you to pursue opportunities without jeopardizing the stability of your ventures. Master precision In gymnastics, I aimed to execute every move, stance, and landing with precision. This attention to detail has been my guiding principle in business. Whether it’s scrutinizing financial reports, negotiating contracts, or crafting marketing campaigns, I understand that the devil is in the details. Approach business decisions with the same level of meticulousness. To take action, commit to finalizing every detail in your business processes. It’s in the small details where success often lies.

Trust the process and be persistent Gymnastics taught me that progress is a journey, not a destination. I often faced initial difficulties when learning a new skill, but with practice and dedication, I eventually mastered it. This same principle applies in business. Building a successful venture takes time, persistence, and faith. Remember that success might not come overnight, but with perseverance and dedication, it can be achieved. Adapt Gymnastics honed my ability to adapt to my surroundings. I learned to adapt routines based on judging criteria and the respective competition. This skill translated seamlessly into my entrepreneurial journey. Apply this adaptability to your business. Stay attuned to market trends, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies. Be vigilant and responsive in your business endeavors. Keep a watchful eye on market trends and be ready to adapt your strategies to stay ahead of the curve and maintain a competitive edge.