POV: Is It burnout or exploitation? For Black women, it’s often both

BY Amira Barger4 minute read

I was eleven years old the first time I swam with sharks off the shore of a tiny island. That experience felt safer than working in corporate America as a Black woman. Nearly 40% of Black women have left their jobs due to feeling unsafe, according to Exhale’s The State of Self-Care for Black Women report.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The demands for justice in labor are not new but are simply part and parcel of the lived experience that we, Black women, occupy. Even so, attempts to bring attention to our plight are often misunderstood and unwelcome. A 2016 Harvard Business Review article noted that women and historically underrepresented people are penalized and scrutinized for promoting diversity at work, while white men do not face the same negative repercussions. This results in an invisible labor and inclusion tax manifested only upon historically excluded communities. These invisible factors and taxes affect wellbeing determinants and exacerbate workplace inequity, those stressors that lead to burnout. In fact, 77% of Black women believe there is a need for more wellbeing resources catered to our specific needs. And the expansive nature of those needs must be considered; in Edelman’s Trust and Health report, it was found that only 1% of respondents define health as purely physical. Sixty-six percent say physical health, mental health, social health, and community livability are a part of their definition. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially classified “burnout” in 2019 as a syndrome that “ . . . results from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed,” and WHO notes that “burnout refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life.” It should come as no surprise that the stress of race and gender-based discrimination in the workplace shows up in heightened ways for Black people—and Black women in particular—and can be linked to adverse health outcomes.

The WHO, however, also includes the following in its definition: “workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” My issue with this clause is that it implies burnout is the responsibility of the person experiencing it. But let me be clear, rampant burnout plaguing Black women is not indicative of our actions. This definition fails to bear in mind the societal and structural stressors encountered simply by existing while Black in this country that pervade every facet of our lived experience and becomes inevitably interwoven with our professional reality. When burnout is positioned as a standalone answer to what ails us, it fails to recognize the impacts of systemic inequity—Black maternal mortality, weathering, languishing, glass cliffs, glass ceilings, tokenism, and so on. Burnout is a manageable state with remedies that, in many cases, can be immediately implemented. But exploitation is a cultural and structural issue that requires time, sweat equity, and systemic solutions. As a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) counselor, I find myself somewhere in the middle of breaking things down and building things up. That is, breaking down the systemic barriers noted above that impact the mortality of Black women and building up solutions that get us closer to equity through workplace DEI efforts. But even with those efforts underway, I know many institutions and DEI initiatives are failing Black women. Burnout is a health equity issue. Health equity is a workforce issue. And according to Edelman, employers are often employee’s most-trusted institutions when it comes to health. Employees say employers must implement policies to prevent burnout, and CEOs must talk about the importance of mental health in the workplace and model healthy work-life boundaries. It is therefore incumbent on employers to address the growing crisis and offer choices beyond “hustle harder,” “burnout and bear it,” or “quietly quit.” So often, rather than finding solutions for exploitative systems, the focus falls on symptoms (like burnout) experienced by oppressed communities or individuals when, in reality, the root problem (white supremacy) needs to be addressed for any sustainable change to take place.