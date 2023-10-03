Why Ikea’s big sustainability push started in the kitchen

BY Jesus Diaz3 minute read

Jesper Brodin likes “plant balls.” He argues that the success of these plant-based meatballs is great news for the planet in general—and Ikea’s bottom line in particular. “I’m an intellectual vegetarian,” he said in an interview with Fast Company deputy digital editor Morgan Clendaniel on the main stage of Fast Company’s Innovation Festival last month. “I love meat, so my brain has to convince my stomach. I’m the best testing subject for our plant balls.”

Brodin is the CEO of Ingka Group, the parent company of Ikea’s retail stores around the world. And those plant balls, he says, are key to Ikea’s objective to reduce its massive CO2 footprint by 50% in 2030 and 90% by 2050. The plant-based meatballs were first introduced in 2012, following a three-day conference that brought together cattle owners, farmers, and vegan associations with the objective of cutting down on the CO2 of the Swedish company’s foods. “We had a huge footprint and responsibility, and we needed commercially attractive things that tasted good,” Brodin says. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] Years of veggie hotdogs and fake meatballs later, even customers in meat-loving countries like Germany choose these products over the meat-based ones 50% of the time. The next generation of plant-based offerings will be even better, Brodin says, featuring new dishes—which are easier to introduce than just replicating old ones. “There’s no way we can reach our carbon objectives without these products.” He also said Ikea has been reducing food waste over the past six years using an artificial intelligence software that allows it to better calculate what’s needed, predicting demand and optimizing supply. Carbon-reduction pays off If this whole meatball situation seems a bit extreme, a weird nothingburger made up by the Swedish chef, Brodin begs to differ. And not for political reasons, but because of Ikea’s P&L sheet. In 2022, Ikea had already reduced its carbon by 30.6%, and it had clearly benefited the business: Profits were increasing.

Brodin cut his teeth at Ikea as its purchase manager in Pakistan as an inexperienced 25-year-old MBA student because a) his girlfriend told him to reply to the newspaper ad, and b) he was the only one who answered the ad. At 54, he’s not precisely the la-la land-dreamer type out of business school, but a guy who has gone from the bottom to the top and knows that, at the end of the day, profit and loss trump ideals. And his experience tells him that if you do more for the world, the world gives you back more: “Everything that we have done in saving CO2 and improving circularity has improved the P&L.” Ikea’s moves weren’t forced by the current climate change debate: Being smart about resources was always part of the company’s DNA, Brodin says, because of where it comes from: a barren landscape full of titanic granite rocks where the community needs to work together and make the most out of what they have. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] “If you want to be at the forefront of business, you need to be in the forefront of problems, even if you don’t have all the answers,” he says. “If you need to be economically viable, you need to be on the right side of climate.”