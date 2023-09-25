How to be a magnetic leader, according to a neuropsychologist

BY Julia DiGangi5 minute read

Magnetic leadership is when others follow you because they are attracted to the power of your example. This is the most powerful way to lead because it’s the most aligned with how your brain operates. People are connected to you not because you insist, but because they choose—it’s a neurological win-win.

Magnetic energy is powerful because it strikes the optimal balance between the brain’s drive for both dependence and independence. We all know of leaders who magnetize others with their genuine energy for the mission they serve. They’re not thinking about controlling us—obsessed with our work, what we’re doing, and what we’re not. Instead, they’re focused on the larger mission and, as an effect, we can’t help but be turned on by their energy. When your actions arise from the right energy—when you act inspired because you feel inspired or when you act generously because you feel generous—relationships are strengthened. Kids listen, employees believe, customers engage, and partners trust. Whether you steward people at work, online, or at home, it’s when people choose to follow your lead because they want to that you’ll know you’ve built the most powerful relationships of all. Here’s an example from Miles, a partner in a consulting firm who had success as a leader, building a team with strong morale while increasing revenue by approximately 1,000 percent in less than two years. Miles says the main reason he’s had so much success is because he’s energized by a collective mission—by binding his team under a bigger vision that belongs to them all. Miles explains that deep success came when “we removed this concept of there being a task that had to be done and started focusing on a mission we desired to achieve together. It turns out the more I genuinely believe in that common mission, the more I become the leader people want to follow.”

Miles explains that part of his success—part of his magnetism—is that he doesn’t try to take credit. He says, “I take no credit for anything. In fact, I’ve had my own personal sales targets removed because I said if I’m taking sales credit, I have to fight with my team over what gets allocated to me over a deal, and that’s not how you build a team. So I had my team structured in such a way that I have a zero sales target and I am measured only on the success of my team as a whole. When I first tried to structure my team like this, it was unheard of—but the results have been staggering.” Miles’s approach allowed him to create an effortless brand of leadership. By creating an environment in which people had both personal agency and collective meaning, Miles’s team followed him because they wanted to. Your job as a leader at work and at home is to create an environment that allows people to tap into the full range of their emotional power—to access the power of things like belonging, excitement, growth, safety, authenticity, trust, and boundaries. You are the emotional standard to which your people calibrate. Your ability to offer the right energies to your people depends on your ability to access them within yourself. You cannot give what you do not have. How can you offer the energy of belonging when you don’t feel like you belong? How can you lead with the energy of enthusiasm when you’re exhausted? How can you show people you trust them when you don’t even trust yourself? How can you create a feeling of safety when you don’t feel safe?

Arguably, the greatest barrier to the full energetic range of your leadership is your decision to prioritize other people’s opinions over the truth of your own energy. If you desire to create environments where people feel empowered to be not just popular but true, you must first be willing to show yourself—even at the risk of disappointing others. Take Greg, the CEO of a large consulting firm who oversees thousands of employees. With a strong reputation as a leader who is both well-liked and well-respected, Greg is a magnetic leader, someone others want to follow. Greg specifically credits his leadership success to the energy of his authenticity—his own willingness to repeatedly show up as he is. “With me, what you see is what you get. I see lots of C-suite leaders whose authenticity meter gets stripped away slowly as they ascend this corporate ladder. They don’t actually know it’s happening to them. I think you’re subconsciously trying to manage an image of what you’re supposed to be like and, for me, that’s a recipe for struggling to connect.” In a leadership landscape where it’s so easy to try to perform for other people’s approval, Greg attributes much of his success to doing the opposite: He actively does not try to be liked. To access a more magnetic energy, place your focus on the only thing you could ever control anyway—yourself. There’s great news for you here. It’s energizing and freeing when you realize you’re free from the exhausting energy of commanding, controlling, convincing, demanding, engaging, or motivating others. Think about how much exhaustion you have experienced in your body trying to convince, influence, persuade, coax, prompt, entice, cajole, or motivate people. It does not need to be this hard. Your leadership can feel more effortless, pleasurable, and effective when you realize that your job isn’t to motivate others. It’s to be motivated and trust that others will find you motivating. Your job is not to be inspiring. Your job is to be inspired and trust that others will find you inspiring. Your job is not to worry about influencing others. Your job is to improve your ability to influence yourself.

Your job was never to lead them. The command-and-control paradigm of leadership was always a setup, a bad design that cannot sustainably work based on how we now know human brains work. To spend all your energy leading in a way the brain doesn’t support is a fool’s errand. So what is your job? To lead yourself. And when you lead yourself, the right people will follow.