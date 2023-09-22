This floating wind turbine is designed to pop up in the open ocean

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

Last May, inside a sprawling building in the Netherlands, a team from a California-based startup stood next to a deep indoor pool and waited for a wave machine to be turned on, simulating the open ocean. Then they watched as a 10-foot-long scale model of their wind turbine was towed into the water.

At first, the tower floated flat on its side. Then, as ballasts at its base filled with water, it pulled itself upright. The pop-up device, from a company called Aikido Technologies, is designed to make it easier for offshore wind energy to be deployed quickly. [Photo: Aikido Technologies] The company is focused on floating wind turbines because they can fill an important gap: As offshore wind energy grows, there are some places where traditional turbines can’t easily be installed. There are strong winds off the coast of California, for example, but the water is so deep that it doesn’t make sense to attach a turbine to the seafloor. Floating wind farms could make it possible to capture wind power there and in many other places, from Maine to the Gulf of Mexico to Hawaii. The Department of Energy has calculated that floating wind power could generate as much as 2.8 terawatts of energy in the U.S., more than double the country’s electricity consumption. Capturing just a small fraction of that resource could generate power for tens of millions of homes and businesses, a DOE spokesperson says.

But floating turbines are also complex to install. Aikido’s founders had worked at another startup in the nascent industry, called Principle Power, and recognized the difficulty. “The main challenge that we saw was that it would be really difficult to scale the technology,” says cofounder and CEO Sam Kanner. [Photo: Aikido Technologies] While it’s possible to build this type of technology at a port, it takes up a huge amount of space, and then it’s hard to get it into the water. “Floating wind turbines are just larger than any other vessel that exists today, in every dimension,” Kanner says. (The model tested in the tank was one-thirtieth of the final size, which will be around 300 feet long; in its lab in the Bay Area, the company tests 3D-printed models that are one-hundredth of the size.) “They’re wider and taller and generally deeper than some of the largest ships or vessels that we have.” At the previous company, one project that installed floating turbines in Scotland couldn’t be built locally because there wasn’t a port there that was deep enough to accommodate the massive floating platform. The platform was built in Spain, then transported to the Netherlands for the turbine to be installed, and then towed for more than a week to reach the final site. “You can imagine if we were trying to do that for 50 units, that makes it really infeasible to do operations,” Kanner says.

Aikido’s platform essentially folds up and can be laid down horizontally, dramatically shrinking the space that’s required to deploy it. It can be built in less space at a crowded port, and when it’s sent out to sea folded up, it can fit on a much smaller vessel that can access the port. Like other floating wind systems, the platform is attached to the seafloor using mooring lines. That’s a technique that’s used for equipment in the offshore oil and gas industry (Aikido’s team now includes engineers who previously worked on offshore oil at Shell). After adding water to ballasts in two steps, the platform pops up from horizontal to vertical. [Image: Aikido Technologies] Currently the team attaches conventional wind blades in a final step. But it’s also working on new blades that are designed specifically for floating wind. The system could ultimately be 25% to 30% cheaper than current offshore wind.