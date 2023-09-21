Why AT&T’s John Stankey remains bullish on the economy

BY Jessica Bursztynsky1 minute read

Despite all of the doom and gloom hovering over the markets and economy, consumer spending in key areas has continued to remain stable, AT&T CEO John Stankey said while explaining his positive outlook on Tuesday.

“By and large people are maybe surprised at the relative strength that they’re seeing in key drivers of the economy,” Stankey said in a wide-ranging conversation with Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan during the magazine’s annual Innovation Festival. [Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company] On the matter of consumer spending, Stankey offered some cautious enthusiasm. “Certainly consumers seem to be continuing to pay their bills,” he said. “They’re buying iPhones as they normally would buy iPhones when new iPhones come out . . . Generally speaking, the economy looks pretty good right now.” The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as policymakers decide whether or not past increases were enough to combat inflation. Still, projections show another rate hike is also expected by the end of the year.

