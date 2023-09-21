Why AT&T’s John Stankey remains bullish on the economy

Despite all of the doom and gloom hovering over the markets and economy, consumer spending in key areas has continued to remain stable, AT&T CEO John Stankey said while explaining his positive outlook on Tuesday.
“By and large people are maybe surprised at the relative strength that they’re seeing in key drivers of the economy,” Stankey said in a wide-ranging conversation with Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan during the magazine’s annual Innovation Festival.
On the matter of consumer spending, Stankey offered some cautious enthusiasm. “Certainly consumers seem to be continuing to pay their bills,” he said. “They’re buying iPhones as they normally would buy iPhones when new iPhones come out . . . Generally speaking, the economy looks pretty good right now.”
The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as policymakers decide whether or not past increases were enough to combat inflation. Still, projections show another rate hike is also expected by the end of the year.
As someone whose job is, to some extent, to plan for failure, Stankey said he expects interest rates to remain high for at the least the short-term. “My intent is not to be in the debt markets, bringing a bunch of debt in on the business” He added that the company is actively deleveraging the business, or cutting down on debt. “We have a path to do that. And that gives us a lot of flexibility to deal with whatever the economy does a year from now or whatever turn it takes,” Stankey said.
“It doesn’t mean the economy can’t continue to grow and be healthy,” he said, “but I need to be mindful of our capital structure and what we do around that.”
Stankey’s comments come just after the company successfully completed a 5G call from a remote spot in Hawaii to Madrid through a partnership with low orbit satellite service AST SpaceMobile. “This is the most efficient way to get some basic connectivity in place,” he said.