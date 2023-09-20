Klaviyo IPO: Stock price closely watched today ahead of highly anticipated NYSE listing

After two recent high-profile IPOs on the Nasdaq, all eyes will be on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday as the software company Klaviyo prepares for its market debut, further testing investor appetite for tech-focused listings after a protracted dry spell for IPO activity.
The Boston-based firm priced shares at $30 on Tuesday, above an earlier projected range, which would give the company a valuation of around $9 billion. Those figures are reminiscent of Instacart’s IPO a day earlier, in which the online grocery service ultimately debuted on the Nasdaq at $42 a share and then quickly saw its stock dip, closing out the trading day at $33.70. Instacart had raised its price range at the last minute after last week’s successful IPO from British chip designer Arm Holdings.
Klaviyo, which runs a marketing and data platform for the e-commerce industry, is hoping to ride a wave of excitement in AI-powered tools and SaaS market growth more broadly. In a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it lost $49 million on revenue of $473 million in 2022, but it eked out a profit of $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the six months ended June 30 of this year.
“Klaviyo is among the first tranche of VC-backed tech companies to test the IPO market and could be the beginning of a larger number of lesser known names to justify their place in public markets,” Derek Hernandez, a senior analyst for PitchBook who covers emerging tech, said in an emailed comment. “Thus far a conservative approach to valuation has been pretty consistently successful, especially for better-known names such as Arm and Instacart.”
Klaviyo will list under the ticker “KVYO” in an offering led by Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup. We’ll be keeping an eye on the stock as the day progresses and will have more coverage of Klaviyo later. Stay tuned!
This story is being updated as new information comes in.