Klaviyo IPO: Stock price closely watched today ahead of highly anticipated NYSE listing

After two recent high-profile IPOs on the Nasdaq, all eyes will be on the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday as the software company Klaviyo prepares for its market debut , further testing investor appetite for tech-focused listings after a protracted dry spell for IPO activity.

The Boston-based firm priced shares at $30 on Tuesday, above an earlier projected range, which would give the company a valuation of around $9 billion. Those figures are reminiscent of Instacart’s IPO a day earlier, in which the online grocery service ultimately debuted on the Nasdaq at $42 a share and then quickly saw its stock dip, closing out the trading day at $33.70. Instacart had raised its price range at the last minute after last week’s successful IPO from British chip designer Arm Holdings.

Klaviyo, which runs a marketing and data platform for the e-commerce industry, is hoping to ride a wave of excitement in AI-powered tools and SaaS market growth more broadly. In a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said it lost $49 million on revenue of $473 million in 2022, but it eked out a profit of $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the six months ended June 30 of this year.

“Klaviyo is among the first tranche of VC-backed tech companies to test the IPO market and could be the beginning of a larger number of lesser known names to justify their place in public markets,” Derek Hernandez, a senior analyst for PitchBook who covers emerging tech, said in an emailed comment. “Thus far a conservative approach to valuation has been pretty consistently successful, especially for better-known names such as Arm and Instacart.”