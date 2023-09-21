Why companies from Amazon to Goldman Sachs are fumbling the return to office

BY Margot Faraci4 minute read

Fall is here and a wave of corporate leaders are reassessing in-office and hybrid policies—so far with decidedly mixed success.

While some have worked well with their teams to come up with smart plans that make sense for their businesses, many more have acted arbitrarily, motivated more by fear and optics than sound reasoning. When Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, for example, announced the end to Summer Fridays it was met with a strong backlash both in and out of the company. By ending Summer Fridays, which itself had been an attempt to boost morale, allowing people to regularly work from home ahead of the weekend, Solomon was showing less flexibility and, by extension, less trust. He appeared to be acting through fear and paranoia. It’s a mistake. And it’s one that emerging leaders can learn from.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I believe if Solomon could demonstrate a connection between Summer Fridays and Goldman Sachs’ recent struggles, it would be a more popular decision because Goldman Sachs employees want to succeed. Goldman Sachs would be better served by looking at their own leadership with a key mantra in mind: Your workforce is a reflection of you. Investors and employees should ask how canceling Summer Fridays will boost results. But Solomon isn’t the only CEO who has made missteps in this arena. He is part of a larger trend, one that seems to be driven by fear (manifesting as distrust) which can negatively affect performance.

Throughout my career, my approach to leading teams through change has been to solve fear with love. It seems to me that leveraging our most powerful human emotion is not a “soft skill” but a commanding shift and it could help guide leaders through this new era of work. For instance, a love response to poor results is to quickly and decisively find out what’s driving them, provide a fact base and make decisions accordingly, explaining why. But simply removing flexibility is not a high-performance, love action—it’s punitive and limiting. A 2016 study, conducted by American neuroeconomist Paul J. Zak, revealed that people at high-trust companies report 74% less stress, 106% more energy at work, 50% higher productivity, 13% fewer sick days, 76% more engagement, 29% more satisfaction with their lives, 40% less burnout.

advertisement

Hybrid workers are happier, are more in control of their time and money, and are, as a result, demonstrably more productive. Workers with full schedule flexibility report 29% higher productivity and 53% greater ability to focus than workers without control of their schedule, according to a 2022 report by Future Forum. Meanwhile, Microsoft asked bosses what they thought, and their study found 85% of leaders believe hybrid work has made them lose confidence in their workers’ productivity. This is the key problem at the heart of the return to office tension. A lack of confidence has led to lack of trust, an increase in fear, and a decrease in love. The leaders who don’t have confidence in their workers chose those workers. If a leader is not able to trust their workers what does that say about their own leadership?

Perhaps emerging leaders should be looking away from companies like Meta and Amazon, and towards JM Smucker, the manufacturer behind Jif peanut butter and Smucker’s jelly. Smucker is demonstrating flexibility, a key aspect of love, by not requiring workers to come into the office on set days, but during “core weeks.” These core weeks equate to around two weeks a month in the office over the course of the year, going down to one week in July and December, to allow workers to travel. “Whether it’s this model, or some other model, I find it very hard to imagine a world where we go back to being in the office even four days a week, let alone five. I just don’t see it happening,” CEO Mark Smucker said. “There’ll be some form of this forever.” Smucker’s practical solution came from a place of understanding and love—driven by the large number of workers who relocated away from the company during the pandemic. Those workers are responding positively, and have signed up for the change.