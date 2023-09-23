The solution to cities’ downtown doom loop is simpler than you think

In San Francisco’s Financial District, a coalition of city officials, designers, and business leaders hope an alleyway can be a bellwether for the resurgence of a struggling downtown.

Called the Landing at Leidesdorff, the recently redesigned passageway will feature removable street seating, murals recalling the area’s maritime history as a former wharf, and a village-like atmosphere in the center of downtown, complete with events and programming. Designed by SITELAB (whose office is a block away), this blip of urban activity is a small but important step in reactivating a neighborhood that’s 90% office building and facing serious existential issues.

Office-dense areas of downtown could use the help these days. Pandemic-era remote work shifts have left central business districts empty—after numerous Labor Day deadlines for return-to-office have passed, average office occupancy for major U.S. cities is still hovering around 50%, and McKinsey estimates suggest the value of office real estate has dropped by $800 billion among a handful of leading global cities. It’s putting significant strain on city tax collection and budgets, local retail and restaurants, and even public safety.

SF [Photo: Muping Cheng/SITELAB]

While SITELAB’s vision is ambitious, the rollout will be small-scale. Despite a year of work to make it happen, despite the wealth of historic architecture, support from the Mayor’s office and $385,000 in city investment, San Francisco will only pedestrianized a single alleyway as a pilot project (it will be car-free for 16 hours a day). That scale is indicative of a failure of city governments, in San Francisco and nationwide, to seize the pandemic-era opportunity to redesign downtown neighborhoods for the way people want to live.