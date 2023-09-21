Fast Company’s CEO Fair Pay report: The 15 ‘most fairly’ paid tech CEOs

BY Chris Morris6 minute read

It’s hardly a secret that many tech company CEOs tend to make a handsome salary. When a business in that sector takes off, it can redefine society. So, the wage gap between leaders and workers is often a significant one.

Not every tech CEO earns a vast multiplier when it comes to their annual salary, but that doesn’t mean they scrimp by. Many also hold a significant number of shares that balance their compensation package. Others have temporarily lowered their salaries as a result of issues at the company. As part of Fast Company’s CEO Fair Pay report, we’ve broken out the 15 CEOs of tech companies (as determined by SIC code) who make the closest in salary to their median employee. While our list has many of the CEOs who were featured on the 15 most fairly paid CEOs on the Russell 3000, there are some new additions. But much like that list, a large majority of these CEOs are founders. And so while their salaries might be low, their stakes in the company (and their net worth) is not. Whether a CEO’s compensation is equitable or not is really a matter of perspective. The factors important to you often determine whether they’re being paid “fairly.” Here, though, is a look at the most equitable, based on raw 2022 salary data.

1: Applovin (APP)

CEO: Adam Foroughi

2022 Compensation: $104,355

Median employee salary: $139,502

Pay ratio: 1:1 Foroughi makes roughly $35,000 less per year than the median employee salary at this mobile app technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, a rarity among leaders. While other execs at the company receive a more traditional C-suite-level package, the cofounder keeps his own salary low, as he also owns roughly 36% of the company’s shares. He also increased his net worth by selling more than 7 million shares in the past year. 2: Doximity (DOCS)

CEO: Jeffrey Tangney

2022 Compensation: $243,726

Median employee salary: $175,129

Pay ratio: 1:1

San Francisco-based Doximity brings medical professionals together, but its cofounder and CEO bridges the wage gap with workers by taking compensation that’s just a small step above the median. The company made recent cuts that saw 10% of the workforce depart as the company’s revenue slowed due to falling sales to pharmaceutical companies. 3: Box (BOX)

CEO: Aaron Levie

2022 Compensation: $273,579

Median employee salary: $195,638

Pay ratio: 1:1 Levie is cofounder and CEO of the Bay area-based cloud company, but his 2022 salary was just 40% more than the average worker. He does also own more than 3 million shares of the company's stock, which are valued at more than $80 million.

4: Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

CEO: Robert A. Kotick

2022 Compensation: $178,882

Median employee salary: $106,974

Pay ratio: 2:1 Kotick collected a tiny salary for leading a video game publisher that posted $8.8 billion in revenue last year. That’s, in part, due to a 99.9% pay cut he pledged to take in 2021, following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment at the company. And, should Activision’s merger with Microsoft close later this year, he could walk away with a $68.7 billion payday. 5: Amplitude (AMPL)

CEO: Spenser Skates

2022 Compensation: $450,000

Median employee salary: $205,669

Pay ratio: 2:1

The 35-year-old founder of this San Francisco-based cloud analytics company, which is valued at $1.5 billion, took home a little more than twice what his average employee made. He was one of the youngest CEOs to take a company public—and while the stock hasn’t held up especially well (falling 77% since its debut), he has defended the move, saying Amplitude would be in a “world of hurt” if it hadn’t made the leap. 6: GoodRx (GDRX)

CEO: Douglas Hirsch (co-CEO)

2022 Compensation: $507,290

Median employee salary: $209,835

Pay ratio: 2:1 Hirsch cofounded the Santa Monica-based healthcare company, which tracks prescription drug prices and provides discounts, in 2011. Last year, he made about 2.5 times the median employee salary. This, however, will be his last year on this list. In April, he stepped down from his CEO role to become GoodRx’s chief mission officer, where he will work with the healthcare industry. The announcement came months after GoodRx paid a $1.5 million fine to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which was investigating the company for sharing patient data with third parties. (The company admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement.)

7: Okta (OKTA)

CEO: Todd McKinnon

2022 Compensation: $412,190

Median employee salary: $233,825

Pay ratio: 2:1 McKinnon founded the cloud security company in San Francisco in 2009, leaving behind a job as vice president at Salesforce. While Okta has grown into a powerhouse and is currently investing in AI, he has kept his salary at a fairly low level for a member of the C-suite, roughly twice that of the median employee salary. 8: Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

CEO: Strauss Zelnick

2022 Compensation: $115,015

Median employee salary: $75,276

Pay ratio: 2:1

Zelnick is a gaming executive who doesn’t really play video games, but he sure can sell them. His salary from New York-based Take Two was roughly 50% above the median employee salary. But it is worth noting that Zelnick also receives compensation from ZMC, a management company he co-owns, which is based on company performance. Zelnick and TTWO president Karl Slatoff, split nearly $72.4 million there last year. 9: Veeva Systems (VEEV)

CEO: Peter P. Gassner

2022 Compensation: $391,667

Median employee salary: $163,572

Pay ratio: 2:1 Gassner founded this cloud computing company, headquartered in Pleasanton, California, and has run it since 2007. He owns more than 10% of Veeva’s stock (which recently hit a 52-week high) and also serves on the board of directors at Zoom. With those safety nets under him, he opts to take a fairly minimal compensation package, which is a little less than 2.5 times that of the median employee salary.

10: Crexendo (CXDO)

CEO: Steven G. Mihaylo

2022 Compensation: $308,259

Median employee salary: $110,253

Pay ratio: 3:1 Milhayo stepped aside as CEO of the cloud-based phone system in March of this year, but stayed on as chairman of the board of the Tempe, Arizona-based company. In his last year as CEO, he made a little shy of triple what the median employee took home. He’s credited with growing the company and the cloud-communications industry to its current levels. 11: GoodRx (GDRX)

CEO: Trevor Bezdek (co-CEO)

2022 Compensation: $537,005

Median employee salary:$209,835

Pay ratio: 3:1

Like Douglas Hirsch, Bezdek’s role at GoodRx has shifted. In April the cofounder and co-CEO resigned and transitioned to the role of chairman. In his last year in the executive role, however, he earned a bit more than 2.5 times what the average employee took home. 12: Qualtrics (XM)

CEO: Zig Serafin

2022 Compensation: $515,250

Median employee salary:$159,087

Pay ratio: 3:1 As CEO last year, Serafin’s $515,000 compensation was just over triple that of the average worker at the Provo, Utah-based software company, which allows users to create surveys and reports without programming knowledge. He joined Qualtrics in 2016 after a 17-year run at Microsoft and was named CEO in 2020, just in time to take the company public. Earlier this year, though, Qualtrics was sold for $12.5 billion and went public again. Serafin, who owned 11 million shares of the company, will remain as CEO.

13: Cloudflare (NET)

CEO: Matthew Prince

2022 Compensation: $599,731

Median employee salary:$152,000

Pay ratio: 4:1 Don’t let Prince’s relatively low CEO salary (which is four times that of the median employee) fool you. He’s hardly hurting. The cofounder of this San Francisco-based cybersecurity company is the second wealthiest person in Utah. That’s in part because of a well-timed IPO in the early days of the pandemic, when it saw shares soar due to the surge in streaming, gaming, and e-commerce. Those shares are well off their peak now, but the 12.5% Prince owns have kept his net worth high. 14: Dropbox (DBX)

CEO: Andrew W. Houston

2022 Compensation: $1,146,000

Median employee salary:$274,599

Pay ratio: 4:1