5 essential design books to read this fall

BY Jarrett Fuller3 minute read

In many ways, I feel like the quantity and quality of design books has never been higher. The height of my “to-read” stacks is growing much, much faster than my “read” stack, and it seems that ratio will only get worse. There is a flood of new design books coming in the next few months that look to be important, informative, and engaging additions to any bookshelf. Collected here are five new books I’m enjoying, and know I’ll be returning to again and again.

[Cover Image: Princeton University Press] Digital Design: A History by Stephen J. Eskilson (Princeton University Press)

Eskilson’s Graphic Design: A New History is a classic survey of design history that is taught in many graphic design classes and sits on the shelves of countless graphic designers. This new book builds on Eskilson’s work and offers one of the first comprehensive surveys of digital design. Jumping through time, from early computation in the 19th century to 1990s web art to mobile apps, and across mediums from product design to data visualization to virtual reality, Eskilson tells the stories and provides the context for the digital landscape that shapes so much of our world today. [Cover Image: MoMA] Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and the Rise of Environmentalism by Carson Chan (MoMA)

This publication, which accompanies an exhibition of the same name currently on view at the Museum of Modern Art, is a fascinating revisionist history of architecture that explores how designers and architects helped design America’s ecological movements. Richly illustrated and rigorously researched, the book is filled with both built and speculative projects that range from known designers like Buckminster Fuller, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Charles and Ray Eames, as well as experimental projects from architecture collective Ant Farm, visual explorations from NASA, and more. [Cover Image: MIT Press] Feminist Designer: On the Personal and the Political in Design edited by Alison Place (MIT Press)

What is the relationship between feminist theory and design practice? This is the question that frames the essays, conversations, and case studies that designer and educator Alison Place has put together here. Moving beyond narrow questions of representation and inclusion, Feminist Designer instead asks how we design and why. In a work of theory that is also accessible, Place and her contributors make the case that feminist theory—and feminism more generally—provides an opportunity to interrogate the role of power, knowledge, care, community, and more in the designed systems and artifacts that surround us.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement