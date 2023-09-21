5 essential design books to read this fall

In many ways, I feel like the quantity and quality of design books has never been higher. The height of my “to-read” stacks is growing much, much faster than my “read” stack, and it seems that ratio will only get worse. There is a flood of new design books coming in the next few months that look to be important, informative, and engaging additions to any bookshelf. Collected here are five new books I’m enjoying, and know I’ll be returning to again and again.
Digital Design: A History by Stephen J. Eskilson (Princeton University Press)
Eskilson’s Graphic Design: A New History is a classic survey of design history that is taught in many graphic design classes and sits on the shelves of countless graphic designers. This new book builds on Eskilson’s work and offers one of the first comprehensive surveys of digital design. Jumping through time, from early computation in the 19th century to 1990s web art to mobile apps, and across mediums from product design to data visualization to virtual reality, Eskilson tells the stories and provides the context for the digital landscape that shapes so much of our world today.
Emerging Ecologies: Architecture and the Rise of Environmentalism by Carson Chan (MoMA)
This publication, which accompanies an exhibition of the same name currently on view at the Museum of Modern Art, is a fascinating revisionist history of architecture that explores how designers and architects helped design America’s ecological movements. Richly illustrated and rigorously researched, the book is filled with both built and speculative projects that range from known designers like Buckminster Fuller, Frank Lloyd Wright, and Charles and Ray Eames, as well as experimental projects from architecture collective Ant Farm, visual explorations from NASA, and more.
Feminist Designer: On the Personal and the Political in Design edited by Alison Place (MIT Press)
What is the relationship between feminist theory and design practice? This is the question that frames the essays, conversations, and case studies that designer and educator Alison Place has put together here. Moving beyond narrow questions of representation and inclusion, Feminist Designer instead asks how we design and why. In a work of theory that is also accessible, Place and her contributors make the case that feminist theory—and feminism more generally—provides an opportunity to interrogate the role of power, knowledge, care, community, and more in the designed systems and artifacts that surround us.
How Infrastructure Works: Inside the Systems That Shape Our World by Deb Chachra (Riverhead Books)
For many people, infrastructure seems boring: We don’t often think about the systems that provide us with water, electricity, the internet, or the roads and tracks and sidewalks that let us move around the city. For Chachra, that’s the point: The definition of infrastructure, she writes, is all the stuff we don’t have to think about. But in this wide-ranging, highly personal book, she wants us to think about them; she wants us to see infrastructure in new ways. As she traverses the globe looking at infrastructural systems big and small, global and local, Chachra reframes these systems not as materials, structures, and pipes but as a set of social agreements about how we live together. In making them visible, we can look for ways to improve them and, in turn, shape them for a more sustainable and equitable future.
An Atlas of Es Devlin edited by Andrea Lipps (Thames & Hudson)
Es Devlin is perhaps the world’s most famous stage designer, having created the sets for tours by the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé, Adele, and The Weeknd. She designed the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show set featuring Kendrick Lamar, and was even given her own episode of the Netflix design documentary series Abstract. For the first time, all this work and more is collected in a stunning monograph. The book reads like one of her stage sets; that is to say, it’s an experience. Featuring cutouts, foldouts, various paper types and sizes, mirrors, and other materials, the 900-plus-page book shows Devlin is more than a set designer for flashy pop stars but also an artist, a sculptor, a poet, and an activist.