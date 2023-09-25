Can Polaroid survive the AI era?

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

In the tumultuous history of Polaroid, the stars have aligned twice. First, when a group of enthusiasts resurrected the company after it careened into bankruptcy in 2001. Second, when the digital detox movement fueled an analog renaissance. In both cases, Polaroid was there to catch the wave and ride it all the way home, leveraging a stroke of luck into a stroke of genius.

Let’s assume, for a second, that we were living a dystopia with two possible scenarios. One: We give into all things AI, and anything analog from the before world is banned. Two: We give into all things analog, criminalize AI and go back to a luddite world where progress is sin. Now, we’re already headed toward a certain kind of dystopia, but my point is that, much like digital cameras did at the turn of the century, AI could’ve spelled the end of Polaroid. Empty camera husks could be gathering dust in someone’s basement while kids upstairs are dreaming up new worlds in Midjourney. Instead, the global instant camera market size is forecasted to reach $1.6 billion by 2029. How? [Photo: Polaroid] It begins with an important understanding: The Polaroid camera isn’t an alternative to your 35mm camera or even to your iPhone. It’s an addition. As Polaroid’s CMO Nicolas Kettelhake told me on a recent call: We’re not an ‘or’ product, we’re an ‘and’ product.”

Kettelhake joined Polaroid just over a year ago, or right around the start of the AI craze. In the years prior, he says the company’s marketing strategy painted Polaroid as a brand for creatives, where the Polaroid camera was to be seen as a tool for self-expression and creativity. Since he joined, Kettelhake has worked on repositioning the brand as the go-to camera for people who want to take meaningful photographs. The proposition, he says, is that customers would choose to buy a Polaroid on top of other cameras because they understand the value of instant photography. And the value of a Polaroid camera is authenticity: Life isn’t perfect, neither is a Polaroid picture. [Photo: Polaroid] Of course, it suits Polaroid to make this argument. As anyone who’s used a Polaroid camera knows, results can be inconsistent and unpredictable, but instead of shying away from reality, Polaroid has turned that flaw into a cool quirk. Better yet, it has leveraged it into a philosophy. “This is about communicating that we believe that perfection comes from imperfection,” says Kettelhake. “That the fact that that you’re getting something tactile that you can’t retouch is a good thing.”

In June this year, Polaroid commissioned 15 photographers to create an image that celebrates flaws and captures the realities of life as part of a marketing campaign titled “Capture Real Life.” One photographer captured an expecting mother with the caption “real life is having to wait.” Another one shot an overly saturated streetscape with the caption “real life is color you can’t control.” And just last month—to coincide with the launch of its most high-tech, most expensive camera to date—Polaroid launched “The Imperfectionists.” For this campaign, they chose three photographers who celebrate randomness in their work. One of them, Coco Capitán, shot scenes from a sailboat, including a knotted rope, and wrote, “I am not interested in perfection. Chaos. Spontaneity. Randomness. That’s where reality exists.” [Photo: Polaroid] With all this talk of imperfection, you may be wondering who Polaroid is really trying to convince. Polaroid’s CEO, Oskar Smolokowski, tells me that when he first took the helm of the company in 2017, he assumed the people who’d be the most excited about Polaroid are the people who had one when they were younger—“and those guys hated it,” he says with a laugh. They didn’t understand the point of an instant camera considering the precision of an iPhone.