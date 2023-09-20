A step-by-step guide for how to beat imposter syndrome once and for all

Stepping onto the college field my freshman year at seventeen with some of the top college baseball players in the country, I wasn’t sure I belonged. I was homesick and questioning the decision I’d made to go to Pepperdine over the Atlanta Braves, for whom I’d been a thirteenth-round draft pick. I struggled to find my stride in the preseason, which further eroded my confidence, and by midseason, it was obvious to me (and everybody else) that I wasn’t cutting it.

College Hall of Fame Coach Andy Lopez sat me down and didn’t mince words. “When we recruited you, Damon, I thought you would be a great third baseman, but to be honest, I’m not so sure.”

I couldn’t argue with the man. Mentally, I started planning my quickest possible exit—fly home or rent a U-Haul? Did I have to take my stuff, or could I ship everything home?