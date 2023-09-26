Charlotte’s brilliant plan to save affordable homes is a blueprint for other expensive cities

BY Nate Berg5 minute read

One of the most promising models for preserving affordable housing in the United States just got a big validation. The Housing Impact Fund, an investment fund focused on buying and preserving non-public and unsubsidized naturally occurring affordable housing in Charlotte, recently doubled its investment in solving the city’s affordable housing shortage.

The fund recently announced that it had raised about $67 million to acquire de facto affordable housing projects, the kind of market-rate apartment complexes that for reasons of size, quality, or location have remained on the lower end of the price spectrum. This new infusion of money builds on top of the $58 million the fund had raised beginning in 2020. By the end of 2022, that first round ended up buying roughly 800 units of affordable housing in five apartment complexes and preserving them at affordable rents. With this second round of funding, including major contributions from financial institutions and foundations, the Housing Impact fund expects to be able to preserve another 1,200 units on top of that. “Immediately after that last acquisition in November 2022, we made the decision to raise a second fund,” says Mark Ethridge, a partner at Charlotte-based firm Ascent Real Estate Capital, which created and operates the fund. The model is somewhat unique in that it focuses on buying up housing complexes that are priced for the lower end of the renter spectrum, and instead of raising the rents as other buyers likely would, the new owners commit to keeping prices affordable for 20 years. Competition for these properties can be fierce, with the most common buyer being large private equity firms that tend to make minor improvements and then jack up rents to the market rate, which is often far beyond the means of longtime residents.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Ethridge saw an alternative in an investment strategy that would still improve those properties but retain the residents by keeping rents affordable. And through an innovative public-private partnership, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County use whatever is owed in property taxes for these units to subsidize very low-income renters. The result is vulnerable affordable housing remaining on the market and better access to it for the city’s lowest income residents. Investors in the fund make modest returns of about 8%. “We really to our core feel like we’re serving where the need is, the people that are having the hardest times with the lowest incomes, the properties that are most vulnerable, the piece of housing that used to exist 20 years ago that’s no longer going to exist without these interventions,” Ethridge says. The Housing Impact Fund was created with the help of Nelson Schwab and Erskine Bowles, two of Charlotte’s most powerful civic players. The two founded a private equity firm there in the 1990s, building on Schwab’s experience in the theme park industry and Bowles’s tenure as a former president of the University of North Carolina system and chief of staff to President Bill Clinton. The two saw Ethridge’s plan as a way to help offset the city’s crushing housing shortage while also engaging civic-minded impact investors. “We felt good that if we raised money, we’d have a place to spend it,” Schwab told Fast Company in 2021. “We believe in capitalism. But if it’s going to survive, we have to make it work for more people. A lot more people,” Bowles said at the time.

Their fundraising brought in $58 million, which was used to buy five different apartment complexes across Charlotte. Ethridge says the success of that first round of funding proved the concept, and opened the door for a more ambitious fundraising effort. The new fund, which closed earlier this summer, brought in a larger total number of investors and some significant contributions from major investors like Truist, PNC, Atrium Health, Honeywell, and the Leon Levine Foundation. The modest 8% returns—more like bonds than stocks—attracted big institutional and philanthropic investors, while also appealing to their corporate goals for positive social impact. “They’re seeing [the fund] as a place to park money or make grants but also make things like mission-related investments,” Ethridge says. “It’s a way to make these impact investments that are a different take on philanthropic giving.” The Leon Levine Foundation, created by the Charlotte-based founder of the Family Dollar chain, contributed $5 million to the Housing Impact Fund’s second round. Tom Lawrence, the foundation’s president and CEO, says the fund is a strong counterargument to the perception that impact investing only results in minimal economic benefits.

advertisement

“The reality is there are talented investors who are able to provide market-level risk-adjusted returns and at the same time provide those social returns that can line up to a foundation’s or an individual’s particular mission,” he says. “I would encourage other investors who have a particular mission to explore these types of opportunities.” Truist Community Capital, the affordable housing arm of one of the biggest banks in the U.S., is a two-time investor in the Housing Impact Fund. It was the lead investor in the second round, contributing $17 million. Ryan Ammann, who leads bank’s funds and alternative investments team, says the Housing Impact Fund’s focus on naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAHs) is a strong new approach to solving the shortage of affordable housing in U.S. cities. “I definitely believe that they’re on the leading edge here of trying to think about things holistically,” he says. Ethridge says the second fund is already off and running, closing on its first property in early September. And in contrast to the competitive market of 2021 and 2022, Ethridge says the Housing Impact Fund can now go head-to-head with private equity buyers on the market. “While construction costs have continued to increase through the pandemic and made housing less affordable in a lot of ways, the value of these NOAHs has actually decreased in the last 12 to 18 months because of interest rates,” he says. “We see a lot of opportunity now with things being a little bit less competitive now than when interest rates were 3% a few years ago.”