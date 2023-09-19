In the work-from-home debate, the generation most against RTO might surprise you

BY Emily Price2 minute read

When it comes to hybrid work and working from home, the jury is still out for many employers on what the “right” solution might be in a post-pandemic world. But according to survey data released by the site Fiverr on Tuesday, the generation that is most interested in working from home rather than heading back to the office isn’t millennials or even Gen X—it’s baby boomers.

The survey looked at 9,129 employees and freelancers in the U.K., U.S., Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Australia, and found that, surprisingly, 40% of the baby boomers surveyed would prefer remote or flexible work, and claimed that their optimal work environment was either at home or being able to select different work locations throughout the day. In contrast, only 29% of millennials and 32% of Gen X respondents—the generations commonly thought of as WFH enthusiasts—said they would prefer to work outside of the office. That said, the majority of respondents (76%) still said their current work arrangement required them to be in the office more than they would like. Why do they want to work from home? According to Fiverr, 63% of workers would prefer to work from home so they can save money and time commuting to the office, while roughly a third (35%) said that it was distracting for them to work in an office space.

Across the board, however, workers thought they could and should spend less time doing their jobs. The four-day workweek has recently gotten a bit of traction, especially in the tech space. Companies such as Buffer, Disable, Monograph, and Sprokets offer both fully remote positions and four-day workweeks for employees. An astounding 76% of workers, the same number who said they were in the office more than they would like, said that they believed they could complete their current workload in a four-day workweek rather than the traditional five days. The four-day workweek has particular traction among millennials, the vast majority of whom (87%) said they could get their work done in four days.