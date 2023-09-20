The insurance bubble could make the value of your house plummet

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

If you own a house in California, it keeps getting harder to insure it. After years of devastating wildfires, Allstate stopped offering new policies in the state last November. State Farm announced the same thing in May, citing “rapidly growing catastrophe exposure.” Farmers Insurance is limiting new policies. Some smaller insurers have followed.

Thousands of other homeowners have been told that their policies won’t be renewed—and for some, the only option left is a much more expensive last-resort insurance program set up by the state. On average, the program, called FAIR, costs more than twice as much as traditional insurance. (That’s partly because California regulations don’t currently let insurers raise rates based on future climate risk, so traditional insurance is artificially cheap.) The same problem is playing out in other states, like Louisiana, where the risk of extreme wind is increasing, and in Florida, where more than 1.8 million properties are at risk of severe flooding—and insurers are also pulling out. A new report looks at how much these rising insurance costs could make home values drop. “We have this accumulating climate debt over the past few decades that is just starting to come due,” says Jeremy Porter, a researcher at First Street Foundation, the nonprofit that published the report.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Wildfire stats are one illustration of how quickly the situation is changing: Over the last decade, the number of acres that have burned each year in the U.S. has increased by 68%, even as we’ve spent more than three times as much trying to suppress fires. Damages ballooned from $486 million in 2010 to $1.6 billion in 2020. In one Southern California zip code facing high fire risk, the number of homeowners with cancelled insurance policies jumped 774% between 2015 and 2021. The number of buildings that are destroyed by wildfires is projected to keep growing; by midcentury, 34,000 structures could burn annually, or the equivalent of losing the entire city of Asheville, North Carolina, every year. Around 39 million properties in the U.S. have a high risk of damage from floods, hurricane-strength winds, and wildfires and aren’t yet paying higher insurance premiums, the report says. Another 6.7 million are already deemed so risky that state-run insurance is their only option. As the insurance industry adjusts rates, or cancels policies, home values fall.

When a homeowner in California gets a notice that they can’t renew their insurance, for example, the report found that the house could lose between 12%-39% of its value. In Louisiana, houses that lose insurance could lose as much as 48% of their value. The change might not be immediately apparent if you list your house for sale, but the decrease in value could show up over time, especially as buyers start to better understand the impacts of climate change (and realize that they could be forced to pay hundreds of extra dollars a month on insurance). First Street Foundation itself offers tools that buyers can use to understand if a specific home is at high risk of flooding or wildfire; a study by the real estate website Redfin found that having access to that data leads buyers to choose less risky properties. What happens to the millions of homes that are most at risk? There’s no simple answer. Retrofits can help make homes more resilient to storms or fires. Still, even when insurance companies offer discounts to customers who make changes, homeowners often have trouble affording them or want to put off the expense. A “hardened” roof that can resist hurricane winds can cost $6,000 more than a regular roof, for example, “and the math just doesn’t make sense to homeowners right away,” says Porter.