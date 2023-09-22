This is when hybrid workplaces can foster toxicity

As companies initiate return-to-work policies, many are selecting a hybrid arrangement. While combining in-person and remote work seems like you’re marrying the best of both worlds, it could open the door to problems leaders may not see coming. Mark Mortensen, professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, has been studying remote work for 20 years. He recently published an article in Harvard Business Review called “Why Hybrid Work Can Become Toxic” to alert companies to potential pitfalls.

“To be clear, there isn’t a perfect correlation between hybrid work and toxic workplaces,” he explains. “What hybrid work does, though, is change the parameters.” Hybrid’s Weaknesses For example, hybrid work introduces an imbalance due to its nature. “If you’re in the office Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and I’m in the office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, we have one day that we overlap,” says Mortensen. “I talked to a manager who found that their team basically split because of those dynamics. They had very different imbalanced interactions.” In addition, hybrid environments cause employees to experience their work in different contexts, such as face-to-face and remote.

“We know that when we’re communicating through technology, such as through a video screen or through audio, we lose a lot of context,” says Mortensen. “It’s hard for me to tell if you are really engaged. Are you sitting there counting the seconds until this boring guy stops talking? Are you happy? Are you annoyed? I’m missing a lot of data. Hybrid work introduces the likelihood of misunderstandings.” Hybrid workplaces also often lack cohesion and trust, especially for employees hired while the company is completely remote. When people work together in person, they start to learn each other’s work styles. If something out of character happens, they’re more likely to assume there’s a reasonable explanation instead of ill intent. “What may be an innocuous misunderstanding can devolve into something negative, because it doesn’t have the tools that we would normally have developed,” says Mortensen.

Addressing the Imbalances Fortunately, toxic workplaces aren’t usually created overnight. Toxicity is more than just tension; tension happens in any normal work environment. Toxicity is when tension becomes persistent. By getting ahead of potential pitfalls, it’s possible to create a hybrid work environment that isn’t toxic. The key is being cognizant of the lack of context and cohesion by developing a mindset of intentionality. Leaders should purposefully schedule ongoing touch points, even if they take 30 seconds, suggests Mortensen. “Schedule and plan time to have conversations,” he says. Being more intentional with employee conversations helps build the psychological safety needed to address miscommunications. “You need to have an environment where I can say, ‘That conversation that we had last week? It really triggered something, and here’s how it’s making me feel,’” says Mortensen. “That’s healthy conflict—we have to have it—but that is only going to come if we have a structured process.”

It’s also important to be aware that employees blend more between home and work in hybrid work. Personal tension can transfer to work. “It takes me six seconds to move from my office into whatever is happening in my house and vice versa,” says Mortensen. “If I’m coming off of having a fight with my partner or a challenge with my kids, that is more likely to cause tensions in my work interaction and vice versa.” In addition, recognize that tension can emerge and develop over time and at any time. “If you say, ‘I had my meetings. My team is great, and people are happy,’ that doesn’t mean that they’re going to be that way in six months,” says Mortensen. “Just like your milk has an expiration date, so do your work structures. Maybe everything works perfectly, and we don’t touch it. That’s totally fine. But put a date in the calendar to reassess.”

In hybrid work, the most important thing is driving dialogue. “That dialogue has to be multiparty,” says Mortensen. “We see a lot of caricatures, such as, ‘If you don’t want to be in the office, it’s because you’re lazy and entitled. Or if you want people back in the office, it’s because you’re power hungry and insecure.’ Neither one of these is unilaterally true. I think we need a lot more and better discussions to come to agreements in a useful way.”