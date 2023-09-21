Jason Blum opens up about the Hollywood strikes: Rhetoric on both sides is ‘not helpful’

BY Clint Rainey3 minute read

Horror maven Jason Blum has called The Exorcist: Believer the “riskiest” undertaking yet for Blumhouse, his powerhouse studio responsible for other gutsy films like The Purge, Get Out, and M3gan. Coming 50 years later, the reboot of the ultimate horror classic doesn’t premiere until October 6, so the film’s still a big question mark, at least on Rotten Tomatoes. But the company had to manage several unanticipated curveballs, Blum said Wednesday at the Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The Hollywood strike, naturally the most obvious, is “affecting us terribly,” Blum conceded, explaining that the five-month work stoppage has upended production and marketing. “Our television company has been decimated,” said the studio’s CEO and founder. “Our movie company was okay for about eight weeks. But we had six wide-release movies next year that were baked and done, and now we may be down to three or four. It’s cutting our movie business in half.” The first financial reports since SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) both began their strikes were just released, and Hollywood CEOs are telling investors that lower quarterly revenue forecasts are nothing to sweat. “But on an overall business basis, of course it’s affecting all those companies,” Blum said.

On an emotional level, he added that while Hollywood’s ecosystem may be worth billions, it remains “very small and fragile.” “It kind of breaks my heart—the rhetoric on both sides, it’s not helpful,” he said. “The CEOs are not evil. The artists are not greedy. The artists are trying to get a fair deal, and I’m on their side in terms of demanding transparency, but I wish we would all talk about each other with a little bit more compassion.” Meanwhile, The Exorcist: Believer, planned to be the first film in a trilogy series, is well into post-production, but press rollout has taken a hit too. “We’re starting to see the fact that we don’t have Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd and Ellen Burstyn” and the rest of the “incredible cast,” said the film’s director, David Gordon Green, who joined Blum onstage. “To have them speaking as a voice for the movie would be so valuable for getting the audience to connect with who they’re going to see in these very strange and vulnerable situations,” Green—himself a WGA member—added. “Instead, we’ve got me and Jason.”

The other curveball? Taylor Swift: Every horror movie director’s fantasy release date is a Friday the 13th in the month of October. Almost none of them will have the opportunity to seize that perfect date, because it happens so infrequently—never twice in a single decade. Understandably, that was when this installment of the Exorcist franchise was set to premiere. Until Swift announced, in late August, that she’d picked the same date for the premiere of her Eras Tour film. “When she first did it, I tried to make #Exorswift a thing,” Blum admitted, acknowledging that Swift was “my daughter’s favorite singer.” Reports immediately followed that AMC ticket sales were overloaded and glitching, despite the theater chain promising that it had “bolstered its ticket server capacity” beforehand. (“No ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale,” AMC said in a statement.)