Slack CEO: AI will make work more human

Since the Industrial Revolution, technology has empowered millions to move away from repetitive, tedious work processes, freeing time for more thoughtful work. The last few years, however, have reversed this trend.

Many of us have found ourselves stuck in a process paradox—where our days are full of back-to-back video calls, endless searches for answers from different departments, and an ever-growing list of dull, repetitive tasks—rather than meaningful work itself. In fact, almost a third of our time (32%) is spent on performative work or tasks done to simply appear productive without contributing to company or team goals, according to Slack’s State of Work in 2023 report. I believe this kind of work distracts from what delivers real value: creativity and the innovation it sparks. It seems that we’ve managed to escape the assembly line, only to return right back to the structured and robotic work of years past. Now, generative AI has joined the workplace chat, and things are shifting once more. While some fear this transformative new technology will be a job destroyer, I see it as a creativity catalyst. In fact, for AI to be effective, we need to be more human. AI’s outputs require our individual inputs and creative flair—and without them, AI models risk poisoning themselves by only learning from other AI-generated information.

We have more than just an opportunity to supercharge productivity with AI. We have a real chance to make the future of work more human and creative. Just as the sewing machines that replaced looms spurred an entire fashion industry and computer design programs gave editing prowess to any creator, AI unlocks massive productivity and innovation potential. With a little help from the machines, we can stop acting like corporate robots and do the best and most creative work of our lives. But leaders must rethink how we work with AI to make this a reality. Here are my three recommendations. Redesign the workday so people’s time is spent on what we do best We need a holistic reset in how we think about our workday to get the paradigm shift to AI right. Let’s not fall into the trap that once led people to fear the first-ever automobile instead of to rejoice in the burgeoning a new era of transportation.

So, before diving into particular use cases, take a step back and consider what work creates value and what is part of the process paradox. That is, work that drains time but gets you nowhere, like scheduling calls, manually sharing information, or chasing down updates. We can hand this off to AI and keep the engaging and impactful work—creative pursuits, relationship building, solving engineering and scientific questions—to ourselves. This isn’t a far-flung future. Within the productivity platforms you already use, AI can automate tasks, summarize conversations, draft responses, and catch you up after time off. It will help you overcome peak noise and repeat meetings by surfacing what matters most. Whether it’s automatically sharing files with a new hire, gathering the right data for a legal review, or something as routine as filing an expense, AI can take the slog out of the day. This gives us time back to do the things we really care about, whether that’s experimenting with new code, solving a client’s challenges, jamming on creative campaign ideas, or mentoring a new hire. Put AI in the hands of your people To get the most value out of AI, leaders need to embrace and expand access to these tools. At Slack, we believe in the power of individual employees with fantastic ideas, so we’ve given them the tools to automate their workday. In my experience, you’re guaranteed a more productive workplace when you empower employees and establish important guardrails in place.

More than a quarter (27%) of employees say their company has incorporated AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude to increase productivity. This figure will only grow as AI becomes more accessible. Chat interfaces, yes, but also no-code automation builders with drag-and-drop interfaces that anyone can use intuitively to save time. These can liberate employees from the assembly line and empower them to shift the way they work for the better. Challenge yourself to build a better future of work with AI People, teams, and entire organizations benefit when they love what they do. As we reach an inflection point for AI, let’s use it to make our lives more vibrant and our work more human. At a time when many of us are working to rebuild meaningful connections across distributed teams, AI is a tool not just for business productivity but one that unlocks time for individuals to foster meaningful relationships with one another. Of course, let’s not forget that, like any disruptive technology, it isn’t risk-free; AI can lead to synthetic data, plagiarism, bias, or worse. We also need to protect sensitive data from being spread—which is why at Salesforce, for example, we’ve built a trust layer into our AI tools to prevent large language models from retaining sensitive customer data.