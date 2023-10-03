Gretchen Carlson is grading your company on its sexual harassment policies

Gretchen Carlson has made it her mission to help other women speak out about workplace misconduct. Since 2016, when she brought sexual harassment allegations against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in a high-profile lawsuit that catalyzed his ousting, Carlson has heard from countless women across the country who experienced sexual misconduct and other workplace discrimination, many of whom have been silenced by sweeping nondisclosure agreements and forced arbitration clauses.

Forced arbitration and nondisclosure clauses have become par for the course in the corporate world, to shield companies from litigation. One of Carlson’s next initiatives, however, is intended to create more transparency around these agreements—which are often baked into employment contracts—by introducing what she called the “first-ever” rating of companies in the Russell 3000 index.

“I often say that passing bipartisan laws in this hyper-political time is actually easier than changing culture,” Carlson said during her conversation with Fast Company senior editor Julia Herbst. “The way we’ve been socialized and raised to look at these issues needs to change—and that will take even more time.”

At the Fast Company Innovation Festival this September, Carlson—who cofounded the advocacy nonprofit Lift Our Voices in 2019—talked about how she has focused her efforts on supporting bipartisan legislation like the Speak Out Act, which was passed by Congress in 2022 and renders confidentiality clauses unenforceable in cases of sexual harassment and assault. Carlson was also instrumental to passing another piece of legislation, the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which banned employers from forcing workers to settle sexual misconduct claims through private arbitration.

“One of the number one questions I get . . . is how do I know if my company does this?” Carlson said. “We want to be able to provide this information to all workers in the United States about whether or not companies use these silencing mechanisms, and then we’re going to rate companies with a grade. So it will be a wonderful resource on our website for workers to be able to come and realize which companies use forced arbitration and NDAs. But it will also be a subtle nudge and push to companies to change their policies.”

Carlson hopes that by shedding light on these practices, her organization will help empower workers to ask the right questions before they even sign an employment contract and normalize inquiring about forced arbitration alongside, say, vacation or parental leave policies. “I always say to companies: Get on the train now because it’s left the station,” she said. “It’s a wonderful PR boon for you to come out and say, ‘I’m joining forces with Gretchen Carlson and Lift Our Voices because this is what is right for employees,’ as opposed to me having to force you to do it as I continue to pass more laws. You’re going to be left behind because people aren’t going to want to work for you.”

While Carlson believes legislation can be a more effective mechanism for changing corporate behavior, she also urged leaders to think more radically about how they approach these issues, with or without the law forcing their hand. “The buck really stops at the top,” she said. “If you say: ‘I am not going to tolerate silencing these people anymore—in fact, I’m going to celebrate people who have the courage to come forward and say something’s wrong, and I’m going to get to the bottom of this.’ Imagine the dynamic change of a CEO who speaks like that, instead of trying to figure out how to cover everything up.”