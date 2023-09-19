How to sustain focus and keep your social battery full during meetings and events

BY Nora Tobin4 minute read

Last year’s Fast Company Innovation Festival was one of my first experiences back in person. I was thrilled to set my computer aside and experience the many enriching components of being in the midst of driven professionals. There’s nothing quite like this type of connection, both from a brand building and educational perspective, especially when we can share ideas over happy hour cocktails.

While being back to live events certainly fills my cup, I was also reminded how much energy is required to maintain the pace of a multi-day conference. It may have been wise of me to get into bed early, but of course I did not. I was not passing up the social stimulation for a full eight hours of sleep. I can imagine at some point at each event, we have all had this decision to make. Retreat for a good night’s sleep or stay for the energizing conversations. After all, events are an invaluable time to make spontaneous connections that can have far-reaching benefits to business. In order for us to do it all at any given event and not leave feeling wiped out, there are certain areas where we can optimize our well-being and set up to have sustained energy during and after the experience.

Problem: Excessive exposure to blue light The high energy of blue light over-stimulates the brain, inhibiting melatonin secretion and hippocampus regulation. This not only creates a disruption in focus, but can actually hinder deep stages of sleep. Melatonin, a naturally occurring hormone in the body, is essential for adequate rest and repair. When we are exposed to blue light from screens or florescent lights at an event, the artificial light signals the brain to stay awake and alert well into the evening hours. This disruption also affects the part of the brain responsible for sustained focus and information processing. There is a reason we lose focus in the late afternoon, and it is not just from the cookies we may have enjoyed at lunch! Solution: 10 minutes of sunlight The circadian rhythm is the body’s 24 hour clock that regulates a number of hormone functions; including the production of adrenaline, serotonin (feel good hormone), and melatonin. This delicate balance can easily be disrupted by artificial light.

“Both melatonin suppression and circadian phase shifts are modulated by photic history—the amount of light seen during the day. LED light from screens has been repeatedly suggested to interfere with sleep and the psychological process involved. Several studies of smartphone use throughout the day (with limited time away from phone), has led to “poor sleep quality, dysregulation in blood sugar, and weight gain.” One effective strategy to regulate the circadian rhythm is spending a few minutes in the morning light. When the retina takes in the sunlight, the suprachiasmatic nucleus part of the brain acts as the master regulator of the circadian rhythm. This type of light enhances positive behavioral patterns, and controls the sympathetic output of the pineal gland (responsible for melatonin secretion). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least ten minutes daily in the morning light to activate alertness and support sleep. Problem: Limited exercise Research shows that less than 20 minutes of exercise each day reduces neural plasticity, neuronal density, and synaptic connectivity.

Moving the body, even just for one minute, has a direct impact on mental acuity and information retention. Any type of exercise raises brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which is is beneficial for several reasons. It creates plasticity in the brain, connects new neurons stimulating memory, and flushes out toxic neurons to protect the brain. High levels of stress suppress the production of BDNF. Just by incorporating a few minutes of stretches and any type of movement, the brain is actually expanding its capacity to learn. Solution: Incorporate 3-minute moves and breathing techniques Just a few minutes of movement or deep breathing in the midst of an event can improve concentration and influence information processing. Here are three guided breaks you can implement in the midst of this year’s festival.

Planning wellbeing at meetings and events If you are planning a meeting or upcoming event or are attending any soon, here are several helpful tools to improve engagement. Change space Lowering light: Creating lower levels of light in any conference room will improve the function of the hypothalamus—the part of the brain that retains information and stimulates focus.

Creating lower levels of light in any conference room will improve the function of the hypothalamus—the part of the brain that retains information and stimulates focus. Stimulating scent: Incorporating aromatherapy diffusers or fragrance sticks with eucalyptus or rosemary essential oils delivers an uplift in energy and lowers cortisol (stress hormone).

Incorporating aromatherapy diffusers or fragrance sticks with eucalyptus or rosemary essential oils delivers an uplift in energy and lowers cortisol (stress hormone). Playing sounds: Playing calming music or Binaural Beats as participants enter and leave the conference room has a powerful effect on the nervous system. Binaural Beats can be found on any music outlet, and have a direct effect on alpha brain waves—helping participants get into a flow state for optimal creativity. Shift state