How different personality characteristics can determine if we have a good day at work

BY Neha Sangwan7 minute read

What does it mean for you to have a good day at work? Think about it.

For Doers , “a good day” means completing the most work in the least amount of time.

, “a good day” means completing the most work in the least amount of time. For Thinkers , it means successfully tackling a thorny problem in the most methodical way.

, it means successfully tackling a thorny problem in the most methodical way. For Seers , it means brainstorming and coming up with novel ideas that can change the world.

, it means brainstorming and coming up with novel ideas that can change the world. For Feelers, it means connecting deeply and sharing meaningful exchanges with colleagues, clients, and the larger community. No matter which work style you prefer, to achieve fulfillment, you must determine what you need to do your job well, without sacrificing your energy. Healthy, balanced boundaries are an important part of holding personal and interpersonal integrity. They provide structure. Nature knows this well. In fact, each human cell has its own clear boundary. If you recall from high school biology, each cell membrane is composed of a phospholipid bilayer that ensures the good stuff gets in and the bad stuff stays out. This structured but flexible boundary allows each cell to take in what will help it function optimally while simultaneously releasing what it no longer needs.

Problems arise when boundaries are drawn too tightly (rigid) or too loosely (porous). Recognizing your boundary-drawing tendencies based on your work style will not only help you gain clarity on what you want and need, but also strengthen your relationships and save you time. Be assured that no matter which work style you identify with, you can learn to draw the right level of boundaries for you. Too rigid If your boundaries are too rigid, it’s probably for good reason. This type of boundary may have been modeled by caretakers and family members in an effort to avoid vulnerability and maintain control. There are many explanations—conscious or subconscious—from not knowing how to handle strong emotions and coping with uncertainty to biologically protecting oneself in response to past or ongoing traumatic experiences. Rigid boundaries can show up as physically distancing oneself, mental justifications for disengaging, or building emotional walls for self-protection. This is a natural human response to avoid pain and has helped people survive unimaginable circumstances. But long term, that level of self-protection may result in feelings of disconnection, isolation, and loneliness—blocking out love, connection, affection, humor, and soulful emotional exchanges.

Both Doers and Thinkers, listen up! Your boundary-drawing strategies may seem different, but that’s only because of whom you direct your boundaries toward—yourself or others. Doers direct rigid boundaries at others, to keep moving, while Thinkers direct rigid boundaries toward themselves to get it just right. Common examples of “too rigid” boundaries for Doers include: Insisting on sticking to the original plan even when circumstances change

Minimizing other people’s emotions and telling them, “There’s nothing you can do. You need to move on.”

Making statements rather than asking questions in interpersonal exchanges: “Yeah, well, this is how we’ve always handled that kind of situation, and it’s worked out so far,” versus “What about this situation, do you think could use improvement? Do you have any ideas for how we could make the process more seamless?”

Blowing up, becoming passive-aggressive, or taking an oath of silence in response to something unexpected happening

Having a poker face, not revealing your true emotions In general, Doers love crossing items off their to-do list. Ta-done! Their rigid boundaries often serve a higher purpose: meeting a deadline or staying on or under budget. To others, Doers’ relentless focus on next steps can sometimes come across as dismissive and micromanaging. The danger is that if Doers hyper-fixate on time and tasks, they often miss key emotional data that undermines their ability to collaborate and lead effectively. When Doers are perceived as lacking empathy, they lose connection in their relationships. Common examples of “too rigid” boundaries for Thinkers include:

Leaving nothing to chance by dotting every “i” and crossing every “t”

Having trouble making decisions when lacking empirical certainty

Missing or delaying deadlines

Intellectualizing one’s own emotions while rationalizing those of others Thinkers’ boundary-drawing tendencies are driven by their affinity for solving complex intellectual challenges (in comparison to Doers, who are driven by their need for speed). Thinkers’ intellect is their best defense mechanism against their greatest fear of looking foolish. While this strategy allows them to remain steady during a crisis and not get swept up in emotional swings, it also requires a level of detachment. So, when challenged with emotional vulnerability, they tend to pivot toward statistics, research, or a more pragmatic approach to the topic at hand. How do you know if your boundaries are too rigid? You may feel isolated and lonely. Rigid boundaries protect you well and don’t allow other people to cause you pain, but they also don’t allow for connection, affection, or intimacy. A good clue that this is happening to you is if you find yourself overreacting and guarding yourself when someone wants to form a personal connection with you. Too porous Both Seers and Feelers, listen up! Seers, you typically have few boundaries around your own freedom and choice. Meanwhile, Feelers, your natural focus is on the needs of others. Common examples of “too porous” boundaries for Seers include:

Missing your RSVP deadline to a private event

Changing plans when a better opportunity arises

Ignoring a notice to have all expense reports completed by a certain date

Enjoying brainstorming, but not committing to the pragmatic steps needed to actualize those ideas If you are a Seer, you probably know you’re a unique breed. You can see the future. This sometimes makes it challenging for you to be in the present moment, here and now. As a result, you may not prioritize everyday situations such as routine tasks, catching up on emails, or relationship maintenance. You may not realize that wanting to leave all options on the table (unintentionally) can lead others to experience you as flaky or uncaring. Common examples of “too porous” boundaries for Feelers include: Saying yes when you really want to say no

Taking on other people’s pain and joy as if they are your own

Prioritizing the needs and wants of others over your own wellbeing

Not including yourself when making decisions You may not have strong enough boundaries for a number of reasons. You may have had role models with loose boundaries. You may believe that the way to keep people in your life is by doing whatever is asked of you. You may be afraid of conflict and not want to lose something precious (e.g., a job, relationship, community, opportunity, or sense of belonging). Or your past experiences of drawing boundaries were painful or devastating, so you’re not willing to make that mistake again.

We’ve all had the experience of feeling drained by someone else’s emotions. It’s part of being human and living among other humans. Contrary to what you may have experienced in your own family or been taught growing up, no one actually has the power to reach inside and stir up another person’s emotions with their behavior. They can try, but your power comes from knowing that you have control over choosing how you respond. Following a conflict or tense exchange, while you may need time to process your emotions privately, knowing where you end and another begins will allow you to take care of yourself without unnecessarily blaming another. One way to ground yourself in the face of intense emotion is by simply reconnecting to your body. If you are present when a friend or colleague receives painful news, like losing their job, you’re witnessing a milestone moment in this person’s life. Experiencing them digesting this news could easily feel overwhelming. Instead of closing your heart, get into your body. Put your hand on your abdomen, as a reminder to stay fully present. You may also adopt a mantra that helps you remain fully present. You might say to yourself: I trust this person is strong and capable enough to handle their disappointment or abrupt life change or loss. Be compassionate to others who are in pain while simultaneously knowing it is not your responsibility to change how they are feeling. Listen deeply, and with each breath, imagine yourself radiating love and compassion their way. When you leave this person, wave or say good-bye to them physically, while also metaphorically waving good-bye to their disappointment—for the time being, at least. The key point is to not take on or take in their pain. Remember, you must know where you end and they begin. You can be compassionate and empathetic without taking on responsibility for changing someone else’s emotional experience. You can support them without carrying their disappointment—it’s not yours. You have your own life lessons to focus on and learn. Getting lost in other people’s challenging emotions is a common way people avoid tending to their own.