Work at one of these 10 companies if you want to be happy at your job

If you want your best chances of happiness in the workplace, you’ll want to consider working for one of the companies that topped the latest Best Places to Work report from Comparably, a workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform. Among other metrics, the sixth annual report looks at the companies with the happiest employees.

What’s noticeably absent from Comparably’s list of large companies, which it defined as those with at least 500 employees, is most of the major technology giants whose products we use every day. Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Google didn’t even make it into the Top 100 when it comes to happiest employees.

However, one household-name tech giant did make it into the top 10. Here are the top 10 companies with the happiest employees according to Comparably’s rankings:

Workday: a California-headquartered provider of cloud-based finance and human resources software. Topgolf: the company behind the golf ranges with electronically tracked golf balls. Uber: the only major household-name tech giant that made the top 10. AT&T: the telecoms giant. Boston Consulting Group: the global management consulting firm. RingCentral: the cloud-based communications and collaboration services firm. Informatica: a software company that provides enterprise cloud-based management software. Proofpoint: a cybersecurity company. ADP: a company that provides human resources services and software. Chegg: an education technology company.

Other companies with household-name recognition that did make it relatively high on the list include Adobe (13th place), IBM (14th), and Experian (20th).