What time can I download iOS 17 today? How and when to get the Apple iPhone update

iOS 17 is packed with new features including Contact Poster, which lets you personalize what people see on their screen when you call them; StandBy, which shows you information at a glance whenever your iPhone is plugged in and in landscape mode; and interactive widgets, which allow you to complete tasks from the home screen without opening the app.

While Apple has confirmed that iOS 17 will be released today, it didn’t specify a time. So when will iOS 17 become available for download?

If Apple adheres to the time it released the update in recent years, we can expect iOS 17 to become available at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time today. Here’s how that time converts to time zones around the world: