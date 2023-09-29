This high-tech golf league wants to reach new fans by making the sport more entertaining

What if watching a golf tournament felt a little more like sitting courtside at an NBA game? That question lies at the heart of the new TGL golf league, which begins play in January 2024 and is on a mission to draw a new generation of golfers to the sport by amping up the entertainment value.
Playing in a purpose-built golf dome in Palm Beach, Florida, that’s been made with live viewing and television audiences top of mind, the league will use golf simulator technology to create three-on-three team competitions between some of the top players in the world. TGL, which is partnering with the PGA Tour, has announced four official teams, based in Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, with two more expected to join.
TGL is the brainchild of Mike McCarley, former president of the Golf Channel, who created the league with pros Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy and alongside Ryan Dotters, CEO of the golf simulator company Full Swing. Today, McCarley serves as CEO of Tmrw Sports, the company behind TGL, which has an all-star lineup of celebrity and pro athlete investors, from Justin Timberlake and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to Lewis Hamilton and Stephen Curry.
If anyone knows the challenges of creating a golf viewing experience that can appeal to more casual fans, it’s McCarley. There’s the length of the game, for one, and the spectators’ distance from the players themselves, especially if they’re watching live. And no viewer gets to see the entire tournament unfold in real time, which can dampen the tension and precludes most forms of in-game betting.
So instead of changing the broadcast, McCarley and his partners are evolving the game. “We’re providing a form of the game that looks more like other sports,” he says. “This is going to be an NBA courtside experience, whether you’re there in person or watching on television.”
The two-hour events will feature a field of play spanning 100 yards (as long as a football field) and technology from Full Swing. Golfers tee off into a large screen—similar to an IMAX screen in a movie theater. The short game and putting greens are the big draw. Players will be miked up as they navigate holes on a physical playing field that can be contoured to replicate the various breaks, hills, and valleys of a real golf course, thanks to Full Swing’s Virtual Green technology, which places hydraulic lifts beneath the surface. The putting greens will also rotate like a turntable, allowing spectators 360-degree views.
Players will compete for a prize pool for first, second, and third place, and both the teams and the league will get traditional revenues from sponsorships. A broadcast partner is yet to be announced (the league is reportedly in talk with ESPN), but McCarley is aiming for a primetime slot.