This high-tech golf league wants to reach new fans by making the sport more entertaining

What if watching a golf tournament felt a little more like sitting courtside at an NBA game? That question lies at the heart of the new TGL golf league, which begins play in January 2024 and is on a mission to draw a new generation of golfers to the sport by amping up the entertainment value.

Playing in a purpose-built golf dome in Palm Beach, Florida, that’s been made with live viewing and television audiences top of mind, the league will use golf simulator technology to create three-on-three team competitions between some of the top players in the world. TGL, which is partnering with the PGA Tour, has announced four official teams, based in Boston, New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, with two more expected to join.

TGL is the brainchild of Mike McCarley, former president of the Golf Channel, who created the league with pros Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy and alongside Ryan Dotters, CEO of the golf simulator company Full Swing. Today, McCarley serves as CEO of Tmrw Sports, the company behind TGL, which has an all-star lineup of celebrity and pro athlete investors, from Justin Timberlake and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin to Lewis Hamilton and Stephen Curry.

Mike McCarley [Photo: Cy Cyr]

If anyone knows the challenges of creating a golf viewing experience that can appeal to more casual fans, it’s McCarley. There’s the length of the game, for one, and the spectators’ distance from the players themselves, especially if they’re watching live. And no viewer gets to see the entire tournament unfold in real time, which can dampen the tension and precludes most forms of in-game betting.