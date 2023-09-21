Shaping what’s next for U.S. small businesses

BY MASTERCARD and MICHELLE MEYER4 minute read

According to the Small Business Administration, 99% of businesses in the U.S. are small businesses, and most new businesses are small, too. The pace of business creation, the rise of online marketplaces, and resilience in consumer spending spurred both small business growth and challenges during the last three years. In addition to a once-in-a-generation health catastrophe, macroeconomic conditions have made the road to recovery much more difficult.

But what’s next for the lifeblood of our economy? GOOD THINGS COME IN SMALL PACKAGES The Mastercard Economics Institute tracks the health of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), examining consumer card spending trends using an anonymized measurement system of insights—that segments merchants into business type—small/midsize, large, and online marketplaces. These consumer spending trends allow economic entities, such as policymakers, businesses, and households, to track the financial success of small businesses, identify areas for potential expansion, and gain perspective about the benefits of online retailing. Here are our key takeaways from the research:

Consumer spending at SME retailers has increased by 63% from the pre-pandemic period compared to a 44% gain for large retailers, owing to the rapid rate of new business creation and the embrace of digitization.

The presence of online marketplaces—which we define as a collection of merchants, ranging from e-commerce to third party sites—have helped SMEs grow by providing a new outlet to reach consumers. Spending at online marketplaces is up 160% since the pre-pandemic period.

Key areas of opportunity for continued expansion and new business creation include “experience” industries like travel and recreation, where consumer demand remains robust. CONSUMERS HAVE DISPROPORTIONATELY SPENT AT SMEs These charts show that consumer spending growth at SMEs has outperformed large businesses, with spectacular trends for online marketplaces. As shown by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, growth in the economy has been moderating over the pandemic recovery—with cooling inflation. We find that spending at small businesses ran at a solid 8% year-over-year pace in 2Q (compared to 6% for large). DIGITAL PRESENCE IS DETERMINING, CRITICAL FACTOR At the start of the pandemic, SMEs struggled with digitizing their business to keep pace with consumer behavior and health restrictions. But once SMEs were able to advance their digital presence, and physical stores reopened, they saw a large rebound in spending. Looking past the pandemic volatility, annual growth in card spending at large retailers averaged 9% from January 2022 to June 2023 vs. SMEs, where spending grew 14% during the same period. This underscores the importance of digitalization supported by the rapid expansion of online marketplaces, which enabled small businesses to quickly adapt and better serve their communities.

SPENDING GROWTH TO CONVERGE Spending growth at stand-alone SMEs and large businesses are on a path to converge to rates consistent with economic growth in a stable inflation environment, but there are speed bumps to be aware of. Although SMEs benefit from flexible working arrangements and online marketplace expansion, they are also disproportionately dealing with tighter credit, higher cost of capital, tight labor supply, and less pricing power. SMEs LOST SHARE IN SERVICES SECTOR BUT GAINED SHARE IN GOODS The change in the economy—from goods at the start of the pandemic to experiences today—has been visible in SME consumer spending trends. This influenced the sectors of the economy where SMEs were able to remain the most competitive, as measured by examining the share of card spending across industries from 2019 to today. Overall, we see market share gains for many goods and a loss for some services. For instance, sporting goods/toy stores and clothing SMEs grew market share by 6% each. But in transportation (excluding airlines), recreation, and professional and personal services, SMEs had declines in market share from 2019 to 2023.

But SMEs account for more than half of card spending in restaurants and bars. And the SME presence also grew for hotels and motels, reflecting more local tourism before consumers became comfortable traveling farther by plane. As the economy continues to normalize, small businesses in these services sectors can expand and recapture market share, especially if demand for the experiences economy remains as robust. We see evidence that this is underway from Census Bureau data, which shows that business applications in professional services, arts and entertainment, and recreation sectors are near all-time highs. Conversely, for many goods industries, (e.g., the manufacturing sector) applications for new businesses are down after jumping post-pandemic.

FUELING THE COMMUNITY In the pandemic’s wake, small businesses have shown great resilience, evident in their robust sales rebound and consistent growth. Their success underscores that consumers value entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity. As we navigate this new economic landscape, it’s crucial we support Main Street, ensuring they’re not just surviving but flourishing in today’s digital age. At Mastercard, our commitment runs deep. We seek to understand, address, and cater to every nuanced need of small businesses, advocating for the transformative power of digital technology, and respecting the critical impact of SMBs on the world around them. Because behind each of these businesses is an entrepreneur, forging essential human connections that are the heartbeat of their communities. Michelle Meyer is the chief economist for Mastercard North American Markets.