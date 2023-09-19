5 things you need to know about Instacart CEO Fidji Simo

Instacart starts trading today on Nasdaq.
With its highly anticipated initial public offering, the grocery delivery company seeks to raise as much as $660 million at a valuation north of $9 billion.
How the San Francisco-based company performs will serve as a bellwether for other businesses planning on going public, like German shoe company Birkenstock, as well as the hundreds of startups that grew in the 2010s to unicorn status (a private valuation of $1 billion or more) and have been waiting for favorable market conditions to offer their shares.
The CEO taking Instacart public is Fidji Simo, who assumed the top job in 2021 after a long stint at Facebook (now Meta), where she became one of cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s key lieutenants. If you want to understand the Instacart IPO and its prospects, you need to understand Simo and how she has steered the company into the public markets.
Fidji Simo is a Facebook veteran
Simo, a marketer by training, spent a decade—from 2011 to 2021—at Facebook, where she eventually oversaw the flagship Facebook app. During her time there she also served as VP of video games and monetization, as well as director of product management. Simo was widely seen as a potential successor to Zuckerberg.
Simo brought some of the Facebook playbook to Instacart
Instacart will go public as a profitable company. This echoes Facebook’s experience when it went public in 2012, as it, too, was a profitable tech company at its IPO. Instacart’s revenue increased 15% last quarter compared to the same quarter in 2022.
Simo achieved these growth metrics in part because she was able to reduce operating expenses but notably because she helped introduce Instacart’s advertising business, which uses data about shoppers to sell ads.