5 things you need to know about Instacart CEO Fidji Simo

With its highly anticipated initial public offering, the grocery delivery company seeks to raise as much as $660 million at a valuation north of $9 billion.

How the San Francisco-based company performs will serve as a bellwether for other businesses planning on going public, like German shoe company Birkenstock, as well as the hundreds of startups that grew in the 2010s to unicorn status (a private valuation of $1 billion or more) and have been waiting for favorable market conditions to offer their shares.

The CEO taking Instacart public is Fidji Simo, who assumed the top job in 2021 after a long stint at Facebook (now Meta), where she became one of cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s key lieutenants. If you want to understand the Instacart IPO and its prospects, you need to understand Simo and how she has steered the company into the public markets.