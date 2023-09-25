A guide for managing innovation: 4 big mistakes technologists wish their business leaders would stop making

In a world where innovation is an arms race and companies need to continuously create new sources of competitive advantage, bringing new offerings from the lab to the market is crucial. This process relies on partnership and trust between the various functions involved, from the inception of an idea to final introduction of a product or service to the market.

Science-based, scalable, and sustainable innovation is critical given the megatrends shaping our world, but many business leaders fail to recognize the enormous mismatch that can exist between the mindset of the technical community and that on the business side. It is imperative for leaders to understand and manage this gap to advance science and accelerate much-needed innovation, especially at a time when scientists enjoy high levels of trust from people all around the world, as shown in recent data from the 2023 global study conducted by Ipsos called the 3M State of Science Index.

Technical vs. business mindsets

Mastery of a scientific or technical field can take years. Technical knowledge is cumulative, with many small steps leading to big advancements, often from serendipitous discoveries. Technical people understand that you can’t command and control science or dictate your way to scientific discoveries. Assuming an appropriate and supportive context, they can spend years or even decades solving challenging problems.

The technical community is typically comfortable with the unknown, given that science is a process of discovery and R&D is iterative in nature. You gather information, you do an experiment, then you leverage your learning to do the next experiment, and so on. And if your hypothesis didn’t work out, it’s not a failure, because you learned something. Failure is an integral part of the scientific method and the innovation process, and it can lead to valuable insights and opportunities. Moreover, technical folks usually stay in their fields for longer periods of time. This in turn means they carry with them the contextual history and knowledge of the product portfolios, markets, customers, as well as the technology platforms, which are all highly relevant to the innovation agenda.