AI can’t replace creativity just yet. Here are 4 ways to showcase your creativity at work

BY Sara Woster4 minute read

There have been some amazing anti-AI signs at the Writers Guild of America picket line: “WROTE CHAT GPT THIS” and “Let’s replace studio execs with AI.” The WGA is rightfully worried about AI’s potential to harm their industry and their livelihoods. And it isn’t just writers who are experiencing AI angst; according to a recent study from Microsoft, 49% of people are worried about AI taking their jobs.

But for now, there are limits to AI’s creative abilities, which means being creative continues to be one of the most valuable job skills of the future. “It’s easy for AI to come up with something novel just randomly,” says John Smith, IBM Research’s manager of multimedia and vision. “But it’s very hard to come up with something that is novel and unexpected and useful.” When it comes to working alongside AI, your career may be more secure if you can prove that you are creative enough to come up with fresh ideas that are creative, strategic, and valuable. We all are capable of thinking creatively. And so the question becomes: Do your colleagues know how creative you are? Here are four ways to supercharge your creativity at work—and build a reputation as a creative thinker who cannot be replaced by AI:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Volunteer for, or create your own, special project One way to demonstrate your creativity at work is to volunteer for, or create, a special project. For instance, when I was working at an advertising agency, a young and fairly new team member asked to form a culture club. She brought in speakers during lunchtime and live bands to serenade at happy hours. Her creative reputation soared and she was soon asked for suggestions of cool music for commercial soundtracks and insights into how to reach young consumers. If you can’t launch your own creative initiative, raise your hand for large, visible projects where you can showcase your creativity. If you can find your way onto the team presenting your year-end report, do so. Then, you can start the conversation about how your team can make the most of AI, and make sure that you are recognized as the person creative enough to make that leap. Showcase your creative passion in the office Many of us picked up new creative hobbies during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But does your team at work know about your passion for making earrings or your playwriting class? If they know that you spend your free time being creative, it will shift their perception of how creative you are on the job. Bring in that mug you made, share news of the short story you got published in a literary magazine. Even better, make connections between what you are learning in your creative endeavor and your job performance. Let them know that your online songwriting class led to that great idea about how to make your mission statement more dynamic.

Improve your creative confidence In his TED talk, IDEO founder David Kelley explains why the belief that we are not creative is a fear to be overcome. The fear that we will look stupid if we show something we have created, or a creative idea we had, can be deep-seated and is often the result of some off-handed criticism made years ago. This fear can cause your best ideas to remain unspoken. Overcome this fear by building up your creative confidence with art classes, creativity workshops, and books that explore creativity. Seek therapy if you need to, just like you would for any other anxiety or fear that is negatively impacting your life. Set a positive perception of your creative capabilities from day one The best parenting advice I ever received was to say to my daughter’s kindergarten teacher at our very first parent-teacher meeting, “I’m sure that you’ve noticed how strong August is in math.” My friend’s theory was that to fight the bias that causes some teachers to assume girls are not good at math, plant the idea that the opposite is true. Take this same approach with your creative reputation at work. In your interviews, tell them how being creative on the job is the most important thing for you and paint the picture of yourself as an innately creative person who fuels that creativity with music, films, and books. Highlight creative thinking wins and initiatives. And because creativity is a lifelong learning game, continually and publicly strengthen your creative skill set. I can’t imagine anything more impressive as a manager than having a team member tell me during a yearly review that their goal was to create more persuasive client-facing presentations that are better designed, and then learn that that team member completed a design class on how to create stronger visual communications.