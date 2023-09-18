This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Napkin is an intriguing service for jotting down quick ideas or notes and linking them together. In this post, I’m sharing what it’s for, how it works, how it’s different from other services, what its limitations are, and some useful alternatives.

What to use it for

Gather ideas for a new project a little bite at a time rather than feeling like you have to fill up a full note or outline

Collect quotes, phrases, or key stats as they come to you to gradually build up a collection

Draft an X/Twitter thread, piece by piece

Create a parking lot for idea seeds you don’t have time to explore right now but you don’t want to forget

How it works

Type out a sentence or two into a little onscreen box. It’s like a digital napkin for scrawling thoughts. Each thought or idea gets its own napkin. If you want to add a tag to link an idea with others, you can.

5 views for your notes

When you’ve jotted down a bunch of thoughts, you can view them in multiple ways.