Why your boss isn’t coming to the office

BY Gleb Tsipursky6 minute read

In the era of hybrid work, where a combination of remote and office work is becoming more prevalent, there has been a notable transformation in the way work is perceived. The conventional five-day office week is being questioned and replaced by a more flexible approach.

Surprisingly, the bosses in middle-management positions are exhibiting resistance toward this shift. A significant proportion of these middle managers are adamant about maintaining their work-from-home arrangements, which is creating a ripple effect throughout the corporate landscape. Defining the ‘boss privilege’ A thought-provoking irony has been brought to light in a report by McKinsey about a survey of 13,000 office workers in six countries: The individuals who possess the power are using their privilege to avoid coming to the office. The report revealed that 48% of higher-ranking employees currently engage in remote work for at least one day per week, while only 33% of those in entry-level positions do the same. When broken down by seniority, we get an even clearer disparity: 50% of middle managers (defined as directors, managers, and team leaders) said they had a strong desire to work from home, going so far as to say they were both likely to quit their jobs if required to work at the office every day and willing to trade more than 20% of their compensation to work their preferred number of days from home. The comparable number among junior staff is just 6%.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

When broken down by income, those making more than $150,000 were the ones most likely to say they have a strong desire to work from home. This trend is more common in white-collar industries such as finance and professional services, especially in larger companies. Similar evidence comes from a survey by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence Research. They interviewed 700 full-time executives with job titles of manager or equivalent and above. Specifically, they found that a whopping two-thirds (66%) of financial service leaders working hybrid or remote would leave their firm if required to come in full time. The leaders surveyed prefer flexible work arrangements over prescribed workplace models. Some financial services institutions now require their workforce to go into the office three to four days a week. However, only 18% of respondents say this would be their ideal arrangement.

And leaders with caregiving responsibilities surveyed were 1.3 times more likely than non-caregivers to say they’d leave their organization if their company eliminated their ability to work remotely. Unfortunately, caregivers are still most likely to be women, and nearly half (45%) of women respondents in senior leadership roles report being likely to leave their current employer over the next year. Of course, the ones most likely to leave are those in less flexible companies. The personal experiences of these executives further underscore the appeal of remote work. The Wall Street Journal reports how Deb Andrychuk, the director of global talent attraction for Sony Interactive Entertainment, walked away from a lucrative position at Lowe’s for the flexibility to work from home. The ability to balance personal responsibilities, such as caring for her aging dogs, with professional commitments has made her life “so much better.” Top performers hold significant influence within organizations, shaping company culture and attendance norms. Despite being a minority, their preference for remote work challenges the traditional office model and poses a potential risk of talent poaching by competitors offering more flexible work arrangements.

The “boss privilege” phenomenon brings to light the need for a more equitable approach to remote work policies. As we navigate the future of work, it’s crucial to ensure that the benefits of flexibility are accessible to all, not just those at the top. Becoming aware of cognitive biases The “boss privilege” phenomenon can be better understood when we consider the role of cognitive biases. These biases, deeply ingrained in our thought processes, can subtly influence our decisions, relationships, and behaviors, often without our conscious awareness. Two biases in particular, the status quo bias and the empathy gap, can shed light on this trend. Status quo bias favors the current state of affairs. People are generally resistant to change and prefer to maintain their current habits and beliefs. This bias can be particularly potent when it comes to work arrangements. After all, work forms a significant part of our daily routines and any change can have far-reaching implications on our work-life balance, productivity, and overall wellbeing.

advertisement

The status quo bias can explain why higher-ranking employees, who have more control over their work arrangements, may prefer to maintain their current remote work practices. Having tasted the flexibility and convenience of remote work, these individuals may be resistant to the idea of returning to the office full-time. The familiar routine of working from home, devoid of commuting hassles and offering better work-life balance, has become their status quo, making any deviation from it unappealing. And they have the power to enact their desires. The empathy gap refers to the difficulty of understanding others’ experiences that are different from our own. This is especially true when we are in a different emotional or situational state. This cognitive bias can lead to a lack of understanding and appreciation for the challenges and experiences of others, particularly those who are in different roles or positions within an organization. Higher-ranking employees, who have the privilege to work remotely, may struggle to understand the challenges faced by lower-ranking employees who are required to work from the office. This empathy gap can lead to policies that favor the preferences of those at the top, reinforcing the “Boss Privilege.” For instance, a senior executive might find it hard to empathize with the difficulties of a junior employee who has to commute daily to the office, juggling public transport schedules and peak-hour traffic, while they themselves enjoy the convenience of a home office.

The empathy gap can also extend to understanding the different needs and preferences of employees. While some might thrive in a remote work environment, others might prefer the structure and social interaction that an office environment provides. A one-size-fits-all approach, driven by the preferences of those at the top, can lead to dissatisfaction and disengagement among those whose needs are not being met. Addressing the biases Boss privilege brings to light the need for a more equitable approach to remote work policies. As we navigate the future of work, it’s crucial to ensure that the benefits of flexibility are accessible to all, not just those at the top. Understanding and addressing these cognitive biases can help organizations create more inclusive and fair work environments. Leaders can counteract the status quo bias by being open to new ways of working and actively seeking feedback from all levels of the organization. They can address the empathy gap by fostering a culture of empathy, where the experiences and challenges of all employees are acknowledged and considered in decision-making processes.