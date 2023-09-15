Do I have to pay for the new COVID booster? How to get your vaccine for free, with or without insurance

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved the latest COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna for use. The shots target the XBB.1.5 variant and are also thought to be somewhat effective against the currently circulating EG.5 and BA.2.86 variants.

The CDC is recommending that everyone aged six months and older get the updated booster, which is now available in pharmacies, health clinics, and community health centers around the country.

But one thing has changed with receiving the booster this time around: It’s no longer provided for free by the government. Instead, Pfizer and Moderna are now selling the shots on the commercial market. Pfizer charges $120 for its shot and Moderna charges $129 for its version.

However, those are the retail prices of the shots. The good news is nearly everyone in the country can still get the booster for free. There are four ways to get a free COVID-19 booster this fall: