Do I have to pay for the new COVID booster? How to get your vaccine for free, with or without insurance

Both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have approved the latest COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer and Moderna for use. The shots target the XBB.1.5 variant and are also thought to be somewhat effective against the currently circulating EG.5 and BA.2.86 variants.
The CDC is recommending that everyone aged six months and older get the updated booster, which is now available in pharmacies, health clinics, and community health centers around the country.
But one thing has changed with receiving the booster this time around: It’s no longer provided for free by the government. Instead, Pfizer and Moderna are now selling the shots on the commercial market. Pfizer charges $120 for its shot and Moderna charges $129 for its version.
However, those are the retail prices of the shots. The good news is nearly everyone in the country can still get the booster for free. There are four ways to get a free COVID-19 booster this fall:
- Private health insurance: Nearly every private health insurance company in the country is expected to cover the cost of the COVID booster. So if you have a private health insurance plan through work or that you purchased on your own, it’s likely to cover the updated jab.
- Medicare and Medicaid: Those covered by Medicare and Medicaid programs will also be eligible for the updated booster at no cost.
- Vaccines For Children (VFC): The Vaccines For Children program is a federal program that covers the cost of vaccines for children who are not covered by an insurance plan. The CDC says that children eligible for the VFC may also receive the booster from a provider in that program.
- Bridge Access Program: The CDC’s Bridge Access Program is a program designed to continue to cover the costs of COVID vaccines even after the government stopped providing the shots for free to everyone. Adults who do not have private health insurance, or whose health insurance does not cover the full cost of the vaccine, will be able to get no-cost COVID boosters via the Bridge Access Program. However, note that the Bridge Access Program will only be available until December 31, 2024.
You can find a location near you providing the booster using an interactive tool on Vaccines.gov. On the search results page, you can further limit the results to show only those locations participating in the Bridge Access Program.