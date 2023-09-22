Overcoming information overload in the age of AI

BY FastCo Works3 minute read

Modern organizations have an enormous amount of data at their disposal. Every day, hordes of email, internal and external messaging, customer profiles, sales records, and much more pile atop an ever-growing mound. In the age of artificial intelligence, all that material presents a massive opportunity.

One problem: Most companies are lost when it comes to pulling out significant insights from that trove. They overwhelm their teams with loads of disparate and often confusing data, ultimately rendering it meaningless. By and large, these companies have one thing in common: They lack the information management foundation on which they can stand up AI. In fact, although 96% of respondents to a recent OpenText survey say information management is crucial, 70% say they’re struggling to do it. The data doesn’t just go unused, it often becomes a hindrance to team members who end up overwhelmed and confused. But there’s good news on the way. “The next generation of information management,” says John Radko, senior vice president of enterprise engineering at OpenText, “is going to blow away everything we’ve seen before.” THE CHICKEN OR THE EGG CONUNDRUM For large organizations, information should be an asset. Instead, it often becomes a problem. “We’re entering an era where it’s going to be easier and easier to generate information than ever before,” Radko says. Struggling to access the insights locked inside that data, companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence. And therein lies the chicken and egg problem that is data management in 2023.

AI requires a massive amount of data. But to utilize it meaningfully, companies must tame this information before training their AI to make sense of it all. Even the most well-built AI can’t make up for data that lacks context. “Garbage in, garbage out,” says Rita Jackson, Open Text’s senior vice president of product marketing. “It’s the responsibility of the people that are creating the algorithms to make sure that the data is in context and is unbiased.” Properly preparing data for AI, however, generally requires an enormous, resource-heavy effort. Even if companies have the workforce to do it, they’re often unwilling to take on the risk of the investment. “If your plan involves pulling all the data into one magical repository, and then asking questions there, you will never achieve it,” Radko says. “The rate of information creation will far outstrip your ability to consolidate it.” AUTOMATING CONSOLIDATING So, what are organizations to do? The answer is not to give up on AI, which presents immense benefits in the form of greater company insights, quicker decision-making, better customer engagement, and human teams that are freed up to perform higher value tasks. Instead, companies should explore information management solutions that use advanced technology to automate their information management practices.

advertisement

The right solution will stitch together company data across departments and clouds, facilitating effective management of complex data. It will allow companies to scale the way they use information and disseminate intelligence to every corner of their organization, all at once. And it will drape their data practices in a protective layer of security, no matter the underlying system or infrastructure. With AI-enabled information management, companies should be able to leverage large language model capabilities to create better experiences for both their employees and their customers. “The ability to have a conversation with a large language model-powered AI to help you wade through all that data and distill what you’re looking for is awesome,” Radko says. A TRUSTED COPILOT The glowing headlines about AI’s capabilities are largely true—with a caveat. The technology will change the way our businesses function. It will empower every employee to be better at their job. It can empower businesses to capture more revenue. But for every AI success story, there’s a failed experiment that went unreported. In most cases, the problem isn’t the AI model itself; it’s the underlying data informing the model.