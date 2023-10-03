Meet 5 international brands making a splash around the world

Black Mamba

Black Mamba is an ethical brand from Eswatini (southeastern Africa) that manufactures gourmet foods, including award-winning hot sauces, pestos, and jams. Its brand identity is rooted in its ethos that food should be good for you and good for the planet. Black Mamba works with small-scale farmers using regenerative and responsible agriculture practices, and it exports to 15 countries, including the U.K., Norway, and Germany.

Cheekbone Beauty

The mission of this Indigenous-owned brand is to help every Indigenous person see their value in the world and to develop sustainable color cosmetics that don’t end up in a landfill. In 2022, Cheekbone Beauty partnered with Sephora Canada and Water First on a project called #GlossedOver to bring awareness to the water crisis that Indigenous communities are facing across Canada. All donations went toward access to clean-water training and management within the Indigenous communities that Water First works with. The brand also partnered with Henry of Pelham, a local winery in the Niagara region of Ontario—it collects and upcycles what would be considered “waste” from the grape harvests to extract ingredients for use in future cosmetic products.

Ethique

Designed to disappear in compost or when you bury it in garden soil, Ethique’s plastic-free packaging has saved 25 million plastic bottles from manufacture and disposal in landfills over its first decade in business. This New Zealand–based beauty brand has committed to plastic-free, home-compostable, palm oil–free, climate-positive, and cruelty-free products made with socially sustainable ingredients across its entire product range, no exceptions. In 2022, it released a range of powder-to-liquid concentrates spanning haircare and body care that meet all its sustainable commitments, turning back into liquid shampoo, conditioner, or body lotion with the addition of water. The concentrates are designed to leave no trace, and they are packaged in entirely home-compostable materials that can be buried in your backyard to break down and nourish the soil.