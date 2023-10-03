Meet 5 international brands making a splash around the world

From gourmet foods to plumbing, beauty, and homewares, these Brands That Matter 2023 International honorees demonstrate a level of excellence beyond U.S. borders.
Black Mamba
Black Mamba is an ethical brand from Eswatini (southeastern Africa) that manufactures gourmet foods, including award-winning hot sauces, pestos, and jams. Its brand identity is rooted in its ethos that food should be good for you and good for the planet. Black Mamba works with small-scale farmers using regenerative and responsible agriculture practices, and it exports to 15 countries, including the U.K., Norway, and Germany.
Cheekbone Beauty
The mission of this Indigenous-owned brand is to help every Indigenous person see their value in the world and to develop sustainable color cosmetics that don’t end up in a landfill. In 2022, Cheekbone Beauty partnered with Sephora Canada and Water First on a project called #GlossedOver to bring awareness to the water crisis that Indigenous communities are facing across Canada. All donations went toward access to clean-water training and management within the Indigenous communities that Water First works with. The brand also partnered with Henry of Pelham, a local winery in the Niagara region of Ontario—it collects and upcycles what would be considered “waste” from the grape harvests to extract ingredients for use in future cosmetic products.
Ethique
Designed to disappear in compost or when you bury it in garden soil, Ethique’s plastic-free packaging has saved 25 million plastic bottles from manufacture and disposal in landfills over its first decade in business. This New Zealand–based beauty brand has committed to plastic-free, home-compostable, palm oil–free, climate-positive, and cruelty-free products made with socially sustainable ingredients across its entire product range, no exceptions. In 2022, it released a range of powder-to-liquid concentrates spanning haircare and body care that meet all its sustainable commitments, turning back into liquid shampoo, conditioner, or body lotion with the addition of water. The concentrates are designed to leave no trace, and they are packaged in entirely home-compostable materials that can be buried in your backyard to break down and nourish the soil.
SATO
Plumbing was invented 6,000 years ago, yet one in four people globally still have no way to wash their hands and one in five don’t have access to a toilet. Sanitation and hygiene brand SATO aims to use its products to help further the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 of universal access to water and hygiene. In its expansion to areas in need in the Philippines, Indonesia, Tanzania, and India, it deployed the SATO Slab, a self-supporting construction that requires minimal assembly for rapid toilet installation.
Skandinavisk
The B Corp based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a home and beauty brand with a mission to inspire the world to live in a more Scandinavian way. It has run a refugee integration program since the crisis in 2015, welcoming one refugee per year, training them, and helping them integrate into Danish society. With the invasion of Ukraine, Skandinavisk reinforced this with donations, including giving half its February 2022 company profits to the Red Cross in Ukraine then all March profits from its yellow and blue fragrance products. It also trained a young Ukrainian evacuee as an intern and hired her full-time from January.
This story is part of Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter. Explore the full list of companies that have demonstrated a commitment to their purpose as a brand and cultural relevance to their audience. Read more about the methodology behind the selection process.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.