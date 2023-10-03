These 3 American brands are working to become and stay iconic

CVS Health

One in four women struggled to purchase period supplies within the past year due to lack of income, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies. On October 11, 2022—International Day of the Girl—CVS Health announced a period parity initiative to provide easier access to services and products that support women’s mental and physical well-being. Menstrual products are a big expense for women and have grown more costly, which was exacerbated by economic uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic. CVS Health is leveraging its scale and presence in communities across the country to address challenges that women of all ages face. It is reducing the prices of its store-brand period products and paying the “menstrual tax” on menstrual products in 12 states to promote affordability and accessibility.

HBO

Is it HBO? Is it HBO Max? Is it Max? Brand confusion abounds as the streaming wars engulf us all. However, with a rebranded Max streaming service, HBO returned to its origins as a stand-alone brand of prestige TV with titles like Euphoria, Succession, and The White Lotus, as well as series such as Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Gilded Age, and House of the Dragon. Last year, the HBO marketing team launched its biggest marketing campaign for House of the Dragon, which had the largest premiere-night audience ever for an HBO series. The network followed it with the record-breaking success of The Last of Us. These culturally relevant series are bringing in subscribers while also fanning a flywheel of creative content across social, podcasts, marketing campaigns, and more.

Pax

Long known as the Apple of weed vaporizers, over the past year Pax has gone beyond its sleek design reputation to develop initiatives and products that span health and wellness as well as social justice. Its new Era vaporizers are free from the harmful heavy metals, solvents, and other combustion by-products found in many products across the industry. The brand’s Peace By Pax initiative focuses on social reform, safe access, and sustainability, where it works with programs and partners with leading nonprofits like the Marijuana Policy Project, the Last Prisoner Project, and Our Academy.