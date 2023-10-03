These 4 brands continue to grow and thrive with purpose

The space between startup and legacy company is as demanding and arduous as any a business can navigate, and those honored in our 2023 Brands That Matter Established Excellence category have built brands over the past 5 to 14 years that have not only met those challenges but built and maintained relevance and excitement.

Back Market

While our collective obsession with new technology continues, this leading global marketplace sells quality secondhand devices, a more sustainable alternative to buying brand-new tech. Each refurbished device contributes up to 92% fewer CO2 emissions, 88% less e-waste, and 83% and 92% less usage of water and raw materials. This past year, Back Market grew its international footprint to 17 countries, opening for business in South Korea and establishing a dedicated team in Japan. Overall, Back Market helped avoid emission of 314,177 tons of CO2 emissions in 2022 alone, contributing to its just-reached milestone of 1 million tons saved since 2014.

Captiv8

Influencer marketing has become a vital component of many brands’ overall marketing strategies, and brands are recognizing the power of working with creators to reach their target audience. Captiv8’s platform helps brands navigate the complex world of influencer marketing by identifying the right creators for them to work with, measuring their performance across multiple social media platforms, and providing tools for tracking campaign performance and ROI effectively. In the past 12 months, Captiv8 has introduced new features, such as advanced analytics and insights, to help brands optimize their influencer campaigns for maximum impact and provide the most relevant content to consumers.

Naturade

​​Obesity and prediabetes are a problem that affects more than 130 million Americans and close to 500 million people worldwide. Too often, the problems of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol fall to those least economically equipped to deal with them. Naturade works to provide clean, plant-based protein powder to the people who need it the most by creating great-tasting meal replacements for under $2 per serving, without sacrificing quality. It’s the first Black-owned company in its category in Costco, and it donates a percentage of sales to the American Diabetes Association. The ultimate goal is to make a Naturade shake more common than a slice of pizza in schools, prisons, and underserved areas.