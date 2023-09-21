BY Jonathan Groves3 minute read

Steve Jobs once said, “Great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people.” Others have said, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The same can be applied to technology partnerships. Very few companies can succeed alone. For the most part, technology companies have always relied on partnerships to accelerate innovation. I like to think that it takes a partnership to propel innovation. As customers reconsider their technology investments, particularly in the current economic climate, we in the technology sector need to rely more than ever on partnerships to drive value for everyone involved. KEY FACTORS IN SUCCESSFUL TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIPS

Technology partnerships play a critical role in the overall business ecosystem. However, it is not as simple as agreeing to team up, nor should it be. A successful partnership benefits from mutual accountability, transparency, and trust. Here are three things for organizations to consider as they embark on a partnership journey: 1. PARTNERSHIPS ARE ONLY AS GOOD AS THEIR CLEAREST GOALS.

Sometimes great partnerships come out of the blue. You put a square peg into a round hole and it just fits. There’s no logical reason it works; sometimes there wasn’t even preparation or foundational work done to make it happen. All you can do is shrug, insert a mind-blown emoji, and build the partnership. But more likely (and as with most partner ventures), laying out a vision and strategy for a potential partnership with very clear goals—and getting buy-in from stakeholders—must be front and center. Are you seeking a partnership for a new innovation? A new integration? Or a new line of business? Identifying these goals and aligning the resources you have before selecting a technology partner will help ensure that everyone is aligned on what the partnership seeks to achieve. I’ll give you an example. For the last few years, the IT industry has been talking about digital transformation and how IoT plays into that. Because that had been on my company’s radar, we identified an emerging need for customers around ultra-low latency connectivity to bring the promise of IoT to fruition. We then prepared to maximize this technology by investing in bringing the right talent in-house and building out our global services capabilities.

At the same time, Cisco was developing a private 5G solution that could be integrated with their networking and security tools; they just needed a way to get it to market. The marriage of our global service delivery capabilities and their technology resulted in a jointly delivered solution that we believed would add customer value and “stickiness” and drive refresh cycles. As a result, Cisco was able to incentivize its account managers to favorably position Logicalis. Because both companies were clear on our respective goals, we were able to closely align our resources and jointly make some critical investments in a service that helps customers derive value from IoT. 2. COLLABORATION IS KEY TO INNOVATION.

A partnership should never be a one-way street, but a two-way collaboration in which both partners strive to innovate, succeed, and ultimately, deliver real customer value. So perhaps the biggest benefit of partnership is a marriage of your respective skills, capabilities, and resources to achieve a common goal. In the example above, my company and Cisco already had a strong partnership, so jointly delivering a 5G private network solution as a service was a no-brainer. Investments were made in innovative 5G technology and globally delivered AIOps-powered managed services and automation that we believed would resolve the conundrum that is IoT, while easing resource strains. This collaboration produced a tightly integrated solution that’s delivered as a service, enabling us to achieve our respective goals and strengthen our partnership while delivering significant customer value. 3. ACCOUNTABILITY ACCELERATES PRODUCTIVITY AND PERFORMANCE.

Whether intended or not, some partnerships can feel inherently uneven—especially those created with an intention to scale an organization or its services. But I believe that accountability accelerates productivity and performance. In other words, good partners will hold each other accountable to ensure that, together, goals are being met. When and if one or both partners feel as if things have gotten off track, it’s in our respective best interests to work together to course correct. FINAL THOUGHTS Finally, partnerships will change and evolve over time, or even end. The reasons are many but regardless of the circumstances, it’s a good idea to have a plan in place for a positive transition. My entire career has been built around creating strong, lasting, and successful partnerships. I have found that firmly established and well-kept trust on both sides breeds a strong partnership that pays off in multiple ways—and most importantly, for our customers.