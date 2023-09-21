BY Solomon Thimothy2 minute read

Not seeing yourself filming TikTok dances any time soon? That’s fine—I can’t picture myself doing that either. However, I’ve managed to grow to more than 15,000 followers in less than six months as a thought leader in my not-so-glamorous industry. And I’m convinced that every agency owner needs to at least consider putting themselves out there so they can serve more people.

Whenever a business leader becomes an influencer, I believe it’s a win-win situation for everybody. By sharing your expertise online, you raise your brand awareness and generate more business opportunities. Meanwhile, your audience gets answers to their burning questions and educates themselves on possible solutions to their problems. Below are the four key steps you can take to become an influencer in your industry. 1. IDENTIFY YOUR NICHE AND TARGET AUDIENCE

Everything starts with answering these simple questions: What makes you different from your competitors, and what value can you bring to the table? Identify your area of expertise and your core service. This will be your niche. Next, specify the people who could potentially benefit from your knowledge and make a list of frequently asked questions that you get from your customers. This is your target audience and their pain points. 2. CREATE VALUABLE CONTENT FOR YOUR AUDIENCE

Start by creating high-value content that speaks directly to your audience’s pains and provides them with real, actionable advice. Don’t gatekeep and don’t be afraid to give away too much. By sharing real-life cases and step-by-step solutions, you can establish yourself as a trusted source of information and a valuable resource. In my experience, if what you’re sharing is really useful, people will stick around. Also, remember to experiment with different types of content to see what your audience resonates with and double down on things that get the most engagement. 3. CREATE A ROBUST SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE

Depending on your resources, you can go about this in two ways: Either figure out where the biggest chunk of your audience is and go all in with that one channel, or create omnipresence so your potential audience sees you everywhere, no matter where they go. Make sure all your social media profiles communicate a consistent message and are optimized properly. Use keywords and tags so you can be easily discovered by more people. Also, be sure to follow trends and participate in popular industry discussions to gain more visibility. 4. PIGGYBACK ON SOMEONE ELSE’S PLATFORM

As a business owner, you realize the immense value of networking and partnership. This also works in the influencer marketing space. The easiest way to grow a following on social media is by leveraging someone else’s already established platform. Collaborate with your colleagues in related industries, co-host webinars and live streams, or try to get invited to someone’s podcast. If you don’t have any opportunities in your approximate surroundings, use platforms like HARO or Qwoted where you can offer your expertise to media outlets looking for expert insights. These four steps should be enough to get you going on your path to becoming an influencer in your industry. Give away as much as you can, help as many people as possible, and soon enough, you’ll see the fruits of your labor.