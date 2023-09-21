BY Dharmesh Acharya4 minute read

Nowadays, the global tech world is witnessing a meteoric rise in digital transformation. The term has transcended the boundaries of mere jargon, following across every tech story and going through widespread adoption. Although this concept is not a new-normal trend for many of us, I find that several transformation initiatives stumble or are evolving at a sluggish pace. Countless studies focus on the transformation aspects, uncovering several organizational challenges that obstruct companies from rapid transformation and adaptability. As the rapid pace of transformation is revolutionizing the global tech market, the call for businesses to become agile and dynamic has grown more insistent. In this situation of swift adoption, I am reminded of a good saying by Hans Vestberg from Ericsson: “The pace of change will never be as slow again as it is today.”

As a tech leader, I am compelled to emphasize the non-negotiable significance of digital transformation today and illuminate the crucial intricacies of discovering the barriers through this transformation journey. THE WINDS OF CHANGE: WHY IT MATTERS The rapid digital shift has become a catalyst for organizations to undertake a strategic overhaul of their processes and systems. With the pace at which the business world is changing, digital transformation isn’t merely a necessity; it presents an opportunity to remain relevant. Several businesses are consistently striving to adapt to this rapid change to do more with less. Even World Economic Forum studies have shown that the combined value of digital transformation across industry and society could increase to $100 trillion by 2025.

Let’s get a better understanding using the EEE framework: Evolving Business Models The crux of digital transformation lies in reimagining business processes. It facilitates organizations to leverage technology and go beyond the legacy frameworks to streamline operations, boosting efficiency and outpacing competition. Unbelievably, it can be a great helping hand in delivering tailored solutions and maximizing IT value to your clients.

Enhanced Agility And Operational Efficiency Undoubtedly, digitization has transformed the way businesses operate, adding the value of speed and efficiency in processes. Automation, IoT, and several other tools have been introduced to kick back manual processes, minimize turn-around time, and optimize workflows to meet evolving business goals and customer demands. Elevated Customer Experience

Today, every business seeks custom solutions tailored to their specific requirements. Digital transformation aids in personalizing client interactions at every touchpoint from solution architecting to customer service. It offers real-time data and omnichannel access, enabling businesses to grab ever-changing expectations while increasing leads and driving retention. BREAKING BARRIERS FACED IN DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Embarking on a digital transformation journey is an ambitious endeavor that holds immense potential for organizations. However, several tech leaders often encounter a range of barriers that hinder successful execution and impede progress. Here are some core challenges that we face during this transformative journey:

Resistance To Change A digital paradigm shift requires a cultural shift within an organization, and resistance to change is a natural response among workforces. It completely disrupts the ways of working and adopting modern technologies, often stemming from fear of the unknown or job insecurity. To overcome this natural human tendency, we have invested in change management strategies and upskilling programs that address resistance and foster a culture of consistent learning and adaptability. Lack Of Clear Transformation Vision

Digital transformation without a clear vision and roadmap is identified as a big reason for failure. Several businesses may adopt change because of emerging trends and rapid innovation without evaluating their existing systems or business requirements. To avoid such failure, every tech leader must develop a clear vision, and comprehensive roadmap aligned with organizational goals, ensuring each step of the transformation contributes to the overarching vision. Widen Digital Skill Gap The rapid pace of technological change often outpaces the availability of skilled professionals. In the meantime, tech leaders may struggle to find individuals with the right expertise to drive the transformation forward. To address this, businesses should focus on strategic upskilling using IT value propositions and hiring business-minded technologists. Furthermore, investing in individual workforce development can bridge this gap effectively.

Imprisoned By Legacy Systems And Infrastructure Many organizations grapple with legacy systems and outdated infrastructure that may not seamlessly integrate with modern digital solutions. Replacing or updating these systems can be expensive, tedious, and complex, making it a substantial hurdle in the digital transformation journey. Addressing this requires a strategic methodical approach involving careful assessment of existing infrastructure, a clear roadmap, and incremental changes to move towards a streamlined digital future. Lack Of Executive Buy-In

A successful digital transformation travels from the top down. Without buy-in from top-level executives, digital transformation initiatives can lack the necessary support and resources. Therefore, tech leaders must communicate the value proposition of these efforts to the C-suite to secure the necessary backing, and a successful transformation aligns with the vision of the organization. Furthermore, tech leaders can seamlessly navigate through the complexities by engaging in strategic planning, effective communication, and being willing to learn and adapt. FINAL THOUGHTS