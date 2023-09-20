Turning social commerce into a tactic that actually sticks

BY Jason VandeBoom3 minute read

Social commerce has revolutionized the way businesses connect with consumers in the world of ecommerce. With the rise of platforms like Instagram Shopping, Facebook Marketplace, and live shopping events, the possibilities for engaging with customers seem endless. However, it’s crucial to understand that success in social commerce goes beyond just having a presence on these platforms. Focusing on the entire purchasing journey, tailored content, and 1:1 customer engagement will get that ever so elusive customer lifetime value within reach.

CONTENT TAILORED TO PERFECTION A recent ActiveCampaign consumer survey revealed a significant insight: The content before, during, and after purchases plays a vital role in customer engagement and loyalty. Different age groups have different preferences, emphasizing the need for tailored product content across all channels. For instance, one-third of consumers are likely to engage with a new business after seeing 1:1 social ads, proving personalization is key to capturing the attention of potential customers and turning them into loyal brand advocates. MARKETING AUTOMATION FOR THE LONG RUN

Marketing automation offers a powerful solution for building long-term relationships with customers. Take a business doing a live stream, for instance. That business can engage with viewers during the live stream and entice them to download an asset from a specific landing page. This action gets the viewers into the business’ Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, allowing for future 1:1 engagement at scale. Such personalized interactions create a sense of connection between the brand and the consumer, leading to increased loyalty and repeat purchases. INNOVATING THE FUNDAMENTALS While businesses must keep an eye on emerging channels, it’s important to recognize that tried and true channels such as email, website, and SMS provide plenty of opportunity to experiment and innovate. During challenging economic periods, businesses should rely on established channels to weather the storm. Still, neglecting experimentation altogether can leave them vulnerable in the long term. The way businesses are testing out social commerce is a perfect example of experimenting while also optimizing established channels that have yet to let them down.

PERSONALIZATION PROWESS Personalization is a game-changer in contemporary marketing. Customers expect businesses to understand their preferences and needs, and those who deliver personalized experiences are bound for success. Businesses should strive to make their personalities and voices felt in their communications in order to create authentic connections with customers. This often means embracing more authentic messaging that resonates with real people. So, don’t sweat a typo. It means you’re human and comes across as authentic. Humanizing the brand’s voice and connecting with customers on a personal level builds trust, and trust builds brand loyalty. THE C2C DIFFERENCE

Social media continues to evolve, becoming increasingly personalized and centered around individual experiences. The most successful business personalities are those that not only focus on brand-to-consumer interactions but also foster consumer-to-consumer interactions. Your business must find ways to delight customers and address any negative sentiments proactively, rather than reactively. It all goes back to holding your business accountable for the entire customer experience and having built-in procedures to ensure that if an experience goes south, it can be addressed then and there. At ActiveCampaign, a ticket is automatically created when a customer mentions us on social media to ensure no 1:1 customer interaction falls through the cracks. These tickets are addressed and handled by our team throughout the day to provide real human responses. Trends in customer interactions also help us frame relevant and engaging topics to make customers feel seen and heard. REAL TALK. HUMAN TO HUMAN.