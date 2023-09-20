BY Felida Villarreal4 minute read

As president and chief executive officer of a regional nonprofit organization, I understand firsthand the financial challenges faced in the day-to-day operations of this unique industry. Nonprofits share a common goal: to make a collective impact and/or provide a valuable public or social benefit within our communities to foster change and advancement. I am involved with investing in and mobilizing our most valuable and overlooked asset on any balance sheet—human capital. Yet, regardless of a nonprofit’s mission, impact, or history, the entire sector seems to continue to struggle with ongoing financial strain regardless of focus, benefit, or location. Limited resources, strong competition, and poor opportunities to recruit and retain high talent represent only a few of the significant challenges faced by nonprofits to achieve economic sustainability and build capacity. CHANGE OF PERSPECTIVE

With my professional background as a certified public accountant (CPA), I’ve read and learned about differentiating strategies and operational procedures governing for-profit organizations vs. nonprofit organizations. I believe the historical disparity between the two sectors further illustrates the need for cross-sector strategies to improve operational efficiency in nonprofits. Limited funding and restricted budgets oftentimes lead nonprofit organizations to reduce expenditures across the board without following a well-defined policy or procedure. However, this type of scenario is almost unheard of in the for-profit sector, where businesses are organized by product or service type to monitor and track the profitability of each operational segment to maximize return on investment. Similarly, I have taken a proactive approach to implementing a business-driven mindset in nonprofit operations to ensure long-term sustainability and growth. From data collection to resource allocation to internal procedures, I believe it is critical to utilize data-driven decision-making for improved outcomes. I have learned it is essential to identify a nonprofit’s value-adding activities as well as non-value-adding activities to redirect resources, maximize ROI, and eliminate non-value-adding activities for cost reduction strategies.

OVERCOMING THE FINANCIAL CHALLENGE While I have come to realize that the nature of the nonprofit world entails producing noteworthy outcomes and high impact with limited resources and vast competition, it is essential to highlight a promising solution to this endless problem: community. I have connected with our community not only as an outreach strategy, but also as a means to understand our region’s workforce needs, and have built these relationships to give a voice to our underserved demographics. Strengthening and building new community partnerships across sectors, including governments, higher education institutions, public school districts, community-based organizations, and employers, has not only increased local support for our nonprofit’s work, but it also simultaneously validates our purpose, enhances credibility, and promotes transparency.

As our local community increasingly invests in and supports our nonprofit organization, I have capitalized on those relationships to leverage state- and national-level partnerships for resource development strategies. I strongly believe that our local community is our biggest ally in developing a network of partnerships with a shared vision for collective impact and a strong commitment to achieve comparative advantage. Investing time, effort, and resources into my community is my priority. WHAT’S IN A TITLE? Organizational structure is a reflection of an entity’s evolution and capability. The title of executive director has been frequently associated with the nonprofit sector, whereas the title of chief executive officer is typically associated with the for-profit sector. But why? Both leaders manage their organizations to achieve goals and expectations put forth by their board of directors, but perhaps each may have a different perspective on operations, which is also reflected in their respective compensation levels.

I’ve found executive directors have historically been conditioned to focus on carrying out an organization’s mission and improving the communities it serves, while chief executive officers are conditioned to maximize profitability. Yet, I firmly believe that the two types of perspectives are not mutually exclusive. I’ve observed this in a recent trend of larger nonprofit organizations transitioning toward the employment of chief executive officers to run operations. About one year ago, my title was executive director. However, I reached a point in time where I felt our organization was at a turning point to pursue innovative resource development strategies for program growth and to evaluate our program effectiveness and impact by analyzing key performance indicators regularly. So, I requested consideration for an organizational structure change from my board of directors, and they agreed and implemented the update immediately. This cross-sector structure was another opportunity for our nonprofit organization to offer competitive benefits in comparison to the for-profit sector. Changing the operational structure allowed for professional development and advancement for other positions, such as chief program officer, chief financial officer, chief information officer, and more, enhancing talent recruitment and retention. Since then, our annual budget has doubled from $1.9 million to $3.8 million and continues growing. It is encouraging to see the hard work of nonprofit executives acknowledged, respected, and rewarded accordingly.